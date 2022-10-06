Read full article on original website
The History Behind This Incredible French Bazooka Scooter
Since the advent of armored combat, back during World War I, militaries from around the world have been devising ways to either destroy tanks and armored vehicles in combat or render them combat-ineffective. In World War II, the U.S. Army developed the now famous Bazooka, a man-portable anti-tank weapon. Its...
The tallest mountain in the world is in United States
Mount Everest, nestled deep within the Himalayas' Mahlangr Himl subrange, is unquestionably the most famous and appealing of all our planet's mountains. It is ingrained in our brain as everyone has been told since childhood that Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world, and although this is accurate, the key word here is "highest". It is indeed the highest mountain in the world but simply not the tallest.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Steam Deck Dock Now Available As Buyers Get Some Huge Shipping News
The most basic model, a 64GB Steam Deck, will set you back $399 and features eMMC storage. The mid-tier model sports a 256GB NVMe SSD and costs $529, while the top-range model has a 512GB NVMe SSD and costs $649. If you opt for the more expensive models, you do get some goodies bundled in and the $649 version comes with a more glare resistant screen. The storage itself can be expanded via microSD card. There is no difference in frame rate or graphics quality across the three models.
Opinion: Rebuilding On A Barrier Island Is Foolish
Drone view of the coastline in St. Augustine, Florida.Photo by Lance Asper on Unsplash. The first Spanish settlers on the Carolina coast found a land with thriving native towns, abundant wildlife and natural resources. The sandy barrier islands dotted along this coastline were so rich that the Spanish called it "Costa de Oro" or the Gold Coast. These islands have always been prone to natural disasters like hurricanes, but by building homes on them and using them for farming, the Spanish unwittingly made them even more vulnerable. In fact, hurricanes destroyed many of their settlements in 1588 and again in 1667. The Spanish rebuilt their settlements in nearly the same locations — directly in harm's way once again — until another hurricane struck in 1719 and finished whatever was left from the last storm.
