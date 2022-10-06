ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Eubank Jr calls out Jake Paul to fight in place of Conor Benn as Brit grudge match axed after failed drugs test

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
 4 days ago
CHRIS EUBANK JR has challenged Jake Paul to replace Conor Benn after their grudge match was axed.

The boxing showdown was thrown into doubt on Wednesday as Benn failed a drugs test and so the British Boxing Board of Control pulled the plug and refused to sanction the bout.

Chris Eubank Jr has called out Jake Paul to a fight after his fight was axed Credit: Alamy
Chris Eubank Jr challenged Jake Paul to replace Conor Benn on London Credit: Instagram @jakepaul

The boxers' promoters, including Eddie Hearn, worked desperately to get the catchweight 157lb match back on.

But a decision has been made that the bout is not going ahead after all, with SunSport understanding talks will be held to get it rearranged.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul addressed the ongoing "fiasco" on social media and took a swipe at Hearn.

The Problem Child tweeted: "I can’t wait to see all of the texts and emails between Eddie Hearn and all the parties involved in this fiasco."

Eubank caught wind of Paul's quip and offered to book him a flight to London for an impromptu match.

The British star challenged him to replace Benn after he "fumbled AND crumbled under the pressure".

Eubank tweeted: "How about I get you a jet to the U.K tomorrow & we scrap at the o2 on Saturday for the fans that are now missing out because Conor Benn fumbled AND crumbled under the pressure. You come in as heavy as you want."

Paul, who is set to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva later this month, is yet to respond to the offer.

Amid the fall out from his cancelled bout, Eubank slammed rival Benn after a late bid to rescue the fight had failed.

Next Gen also apologised to fans who had already booked tickets and made travel arrangements.

Eubank tweeted: "Conor got caught using an illegal substance so the fight is off. Can’t believe it.

"I really apologise to the fans & everyone that bought tickets, traveled & booked hotels, this should not of happened. He has escaped his schooling… for now."

Eubank also shared a clip of Benn speaking in 2019 about Jarrell Miller failing a drugs test that saw his world title fight against Anthony Joshua cancelled.

Benn said that his "nutritionist has a go at me for taking vitamin C tablets".

#Drugs#Boxing#Combat#British
