Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: Density, housing insecurity and local needs

Edmonds is considering eliminating single-family zoning. This objective has always been opposed by a majority of single-family residents. Regardless, the city has propounded numerous rationales in support of upzoning. When one rationale is discarded as undesirable or unworkable, another rationale is substituted as justification to increase density. The latest national...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club

Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Hiring older adults topic of Economic Alliance coffee chat Oct. 11

Age-friendly business practices and hiring older adults is the topic of Economic Alliance Snohomish County’s virtual coffee chat set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The U.S. workforce is aging at a rapid rate. It is estimated that 25% of workers in the U.S. and U.K. will be over the age of 55 by the year 2025. To continue to grow the economy, businesses must reevaluate their practices to bring older people back to work, while giving them meaningful roles.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
City
Edmonds, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces

A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
KENT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kind of Play: Mom-friendly workouts, birding classes and day camps

It’s an Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Kind of Day? Not exactly bumper-sticker worthy, but it’s true today. As always, I screenshot items I want to share each week ahead of the column and this batch has been social media posts, emails, and My Edmonds News stories that lead to RecZone.org. There are Yost Park updates, mom-friendly workouts and non-student day camps!
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Record turnout as canines ‘put on the dog’ at Halloween Howl

A record 46 canines showed up in their spooky best Saturday at the Edmonds dog park south of Marina Beach to compete for prizes and bragging rights in the annual Halloween Howl sponsored by Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLAE). “We’ve been doing this for years,” commented Diane Buckshnis, who in...
EDMONDS, WA
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
q13fox.com

Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
whitecenternow.com

Can you help KCSO solve a mystery along Highway 509 near White Center?

(Also published on partner site West Seattle Blog) A investigation that lasted for hours today along southbound Highway 509 near White Center, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South, has detectives asking for help. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:

