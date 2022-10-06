Read full article on original website
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful
MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
WHSV
Senior Alert canceled after missing woman found
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for Rabieb Tandee Palmer, saying she has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman reported missing from Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police are looking for Rabieb Tandee...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
WHSV
JMU PD investigating armed robbery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred this morning in the R-16 parking lot according to a message sent out by JMU PD. A student used the social media networking application, “GroupMe”, to get a ride from an unknown person. The individual,...
NBC Washington
DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend
Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says
A murder suspect who was accidentally released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced. Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.
NBC Philadelphia
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
WTOP
Prince William Co. middle school student charged with hate crime against classmate
A 13-year-old boy from Prince William County, Virginia, has been charged with a hate crime after using a slur toward a classmate. The school resource officer for Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge recommended the charges after conducting an investigation into an incident that took place in September. . The investigation...
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over...
royalexaminer.com
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
Police investigating 2 incidents of shots fired at Woodbridge homes
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.
WTOP
Bowser continues review of DC deputy mayor charged with assault as residency questions grow
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a review of all claims against Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, including his compliance with the District’s residency requirement, is ongoing after he allegedly assaulted a man in Arlington, Virginia. During a news conference Friday, Bowser responded to reported concerns that Geldart...
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened up a new...
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week. You can find information about distributions for the month on the Food Bank Facebook Events Page. – 10 AM to 11 AM at Shirley Hiem Middle School, located at 320 Telegraph Rd, Stafford 22554. – 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Beulah...
WHSV
Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg hosts fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg church held a second fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 9 to send aid to Ukrainian refugees. As the war continues, many Ukrainian people are displaced. Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg set out to raise money to provide clothes, food and shelter for refugees. For many at...
