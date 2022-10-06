ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

fox5dc.com

Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful

MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WHSV

Senior Alert canceled after missing woman found

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for Rabieb Tandee Palmer, saying she has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman reported missing from Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police are looking for Rabieb Tandee...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report

A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

JMU PD investigating armed robbery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred this morning in the R-16 parking lot according to a message sent out by JMU PD. A student used the social media networking application, “GroupMe”, to get a ride from an unknown person. The individual,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC Washington

DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend

Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
CLINTON, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened up a new...
HARRISONBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week. You can find information about distributions for the month on the Food Bank Facebook Events Page. – 10 AM to 11 AM at Shirley Hiem Middle School, located at 320 Telegraph Rd, Stafford 22554. – 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Beulah...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

