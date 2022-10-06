Read full article on original website
College students take educational tour of cannabis farm
OTSEGO, Minn. — At first glance, it looks like a regular Minnesota farm. But NorthStar Hemp is one of only a couple hundred farms statewide that can legally grow cannabis. Monday, as some of the final crops were harvested before winter, a group of Macalester College students got a close look at the plants and the CBD products they become. Junior Ishan Rayen also got to experience what it's like to chop down a sturdy hemp bush.
'Rethinking I-94' holds latest public meetings for highway improvement project
ST PAUL, Minn. — When it comes to "Rethinking Interstate 94," there's a lot on the table. Construction of I-94 in the 1960s destroyed homes and disconnected neighborhoods, including St. Paul's Rondo community, but a long-term effort by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to improve communities along a 15-mile stretch of I-94 in St. Paul is now underway.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships
The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports –Oct 10, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Hams. They spent time checking anglers and waterfowl hunters on Lake of the Woods and the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area. Violations encountered were taking a protected bird (seagull), shooting before legal hours, unplugged shotgun, no license in possession, failure to transfer title, and no fire extinguisher onboard. Low bird numbers were observed despite falling temperatures.
American Craft Made show at St. Paul RiverCentre
You can shop for handmade crafts from over 150 artists this weekend at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. The big show is back for the first time since 2019. Formerly known as the American Craft Show, American Craft Made runs Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9. Stylist Christina Fortier...
Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?
For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations
MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of 2022.A body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the alley of the 1000 block of York Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Sgt. David McCabe described the victim as a "male," and said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release more information at a later time. "This is a tragic, horrible incident. This neighborhood does not deserve this," McCabe said. "I shudder to think that children coming home from school in the afternoon will stumble upon this crime scene."McCabe said officers and the department's homicide and forensic units are at the scene looking for evidence and talking to witnesses.
Low water levels cancel Viking Mississippi cruise to St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — There's been a lot of fanfare surrounding America's Great River cruise operated by Viking Cruises. The 13-city cruise was supposed to take passengers between St. Paul and New Orleans, but it has run into some problems due to low water levels,. Tom and Trish Trovato...
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
Reel Hope Project tells stories of kids ready for adoption
MINNEAPOLIS -- The story we are about to share will be a very special part of WCCO Sunday Morning at 7 a.m. moving forward.We will be honoring some of the most amazing and resilient kids around, and talking about the many different layers to adoption and fostering.First, a story about telling these kids' stories.Lights, camera, action. These kids are in the well-deserved spotlight. Each with different talents, interests and deep perspectives. "Conferences, concerts, theatre productions, anywhere we can go to highlight these kids in front of a crowd, we'll do it," Reel Hope Project founder Kaycee Stanley said.Each kid has different birth...
12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident
(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MN man runs 500 miles for pancreatic cancer
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — On Saturday, October 8, Mark Dowdle will embark on a journey many of us would shy away from. Dowdle is running 500 miles in under eight days. He'll run up to 60 miles a day. The journey will take him from the Springfield, Illinois Capitol steps to St. Paul's Capitol steps.
Minnesota DNR Makes Big Request From Hunters to Help Manage Deer Population
One Department of Natural Resources (DNR) branch is coming up with plans to help utilize a valuable on-the-ground resource when collecting data on the deer population in the area. Officials know well that hunters spend hours upon hours in the woods waiting for their prizes to make themselves known. Sometimes, these hunters even remain in the woods for days as they patiently wait for the animals to emerge.
Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero
Colin Tucker slid on rubber waders, hoisted a 50 pound pack stuffed with carbon dioxide and methane analyzers and other heavy scientific monitoring equipment, and prepared to trudge through a mucky bog in northern Minnesota. It is home to a key ingredient in the world’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
3 Small Towns in Minnesota Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best. We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a...
