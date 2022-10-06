Read full article on original website
Investigator alleges racial slur led to murder of businessman in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An investigator with the Dothan Police Department believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home over the Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, DPD investigator Morgan Owens testified that Blount allegedly used a […]
wtvy.com
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
wtvy.com
Bonifay charged in fatal shooting
Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens. Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. Updated: 9 hours...
Fort Rucker name change approved
The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved.
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022
Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
wtvy.com
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice. “He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson. On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Employment and the Law
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss employment and the law. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
wtvy.com
Increased fire risk orders another Wiregrass area burn ban
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mayor Neil Strickland of Hartford, Alabama confirms that a burn ban is in effect until further notice. According to Hartford Fire and Rescue, the burn ban will be in effect starting October 10, until Mayor Strickland and the Hartford Fire and Rescue determine sufficient rainfall has been received in order to lower the fire risk.
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
elba-clipper.com
Elba Police arrest murder suspect
Elba Police made an arrest Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in the murder investigation of an Elba teen that was shot earlier in the week. Terrence Green, age 21, of Elba was arrested last Thursday evening and booked into the Coffee County Jail as the suspect in the murder of Jordan Marek, age 18, of Elba. Marek died late Monday night, Sept. 26, from a gunshot wound.
wtvy.com
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting. Police say they received a call to the Walmart shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. An investigation revealed that an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument may have...
wtvy.com
Local Boy Scout revitalizes Daleville Memorial Gardens
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Zachary James, Life Scout explains, “The level of the project can be really whatever you want as...
Fugitive wanted for double homicide in Alabama, Florida captured by authorities
An Alabama fugitive wanted in the July double homicide of a couple found slain in Florida was captured by federal and local authorities Tuesday in Dothan and charged with capital murder. Davanta Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was captured by U.S. Marshals and Dothan police in the 700 block of...
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
Ambulance driver involved in fiery crash died of medical emergency, not the crash itself, troopers report
An Alabama ambulance driver who died at the scene of a fiery crash Thursday appears to have died from a medical emergency he suffered while driving just before the crash, Alabama state troopers reported Friday. The single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. Thursday, trooper said. As...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
