Houston County, AL

wtvy.com

Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
BONIFAY, FL
wtvy.com

Bonifay charged in fatal shooting

Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens. Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. Updated: 9 hours...
DALEVILLE, AL
Troy Messenger

Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud

Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022

Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
MARIANNA, FL
WRBL News 3

Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice. “He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson. On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Employment and the Law

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss employment and the law. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish

COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
COWARTS, AL
wtvy.com

Increased fire risk orders another Wiregrass area burn ban

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mayor Neil Strickland of Hartford, Alabama confirms that a burn ban is in effect until further notice. According to Hartford Fire and Rescue, the burn ban will be in effect starting October 10, until Mayor Strickland and the Hartford Fire and Rescue determine sufficient rainfall has been received in order to lower the fire risk.
HARTFORD, AL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
elba-clipper.com

Elba Police arrest murder suspect

Elba Police made an arrest Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in the murder investigation of an Elba teen that was shot earlier in the week. Terrence Green, age 21, of Elba was arrested last Thursday evening and booked into the Coffee County Jail as the suspect in the murder of Jordan Marek, age 18, of Elba. Marek died late Monday night, Sept. 26, from a gunshot wound.
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Local Boy Scout revitalizes Daleville Memorial Gardens

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Zachary James, Life Scout explains, “The level of the project can be really whatever you want as...
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

The Full View: Dothan Double Murder

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

