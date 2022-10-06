BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

BONIFAY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO