SPHS Tigers Football | South Pasadena Beats Temple City

In a lopsided game, controlled by South Pasadena’s Tigers from the start to the final gun, the Tigers routed Temple City 56-0. In an unusual game in which Temple City never punted, even on fourth downs and long deep in their own territory. The Tigers usually capitalized on these breaks presented to them which would result in a score.
