ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 10 chart alert - Quieter, sideways trading continues

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Bitcoin dips to $19,200 as global financial markets tumble

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s comments that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession in the next...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces

(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
kitco.com

Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
STOCKS
kitco.com

OECD reveals its new Crypto-asset Reporting Framework

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) was constructed in response to a G20 request that the OECD develop a...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

PRECIOUS-Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets

(Updates details, prices) Thursday's U.S. inflation data on investors' radar. Gold to stay under pressure in the short term - analyst. By Bharat Gautam Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce by 13:52 a.m. EDT (1752 GMT) while U.S. gold futures settled down 2% at $1,675.2. Gold has now fallen for a fourth consecutive session, in potentially its worst run since mid-August.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Open Interest#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Dxy#Minneapolis Fed#Cleveland Fed#S P#Dow#Btc Usd 4 Hour#Kitco
kitco.com

Stocks ease as Ukraine attacks and rate outlook spark flight to havens

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global shares dropped on Monday after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds. Any belief that the Federal Reserve will shift to a softer stance towards monetary...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

Huobi Global founder sells his controlling stake to About Capital

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Once the transaction is complete, About Capital's buyout vehicle will control the majority stake in Huobi Global, according...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China's e-CNY has been used to pay a 51 million yuan land transfer fee

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Fuzhou Institute of Foreign Languages ​​and Foreign Studies has successfully paid the 51 million yuan land transfer...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Apple Analyst Raises iPhone Revenue Estimates Despite Macroeconomic Uncertainties — 2 Factors At Play

The inflationary environment seen currently and the threat of a looming recession has dampened consumer sentiment. Consumer-facing companies could suffer due to the evolving economic conditions but an analyst sees Apple remaining immune. Macroeconomic uncertainties have not spared the high-and-mighty in the tech sector but an analyst is confident that...
CELL PHONES
kitco.com

UK court says Elliott, Jane Street can sue LME for cancelled nickel trades

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A British court has granted permission for U.S.-based hedge fund Elliot Associates and Jane Street Global Trading to sue the London Metal Exchange (LME) for cancelling nickel trades in March, a court document showed. Elliott and Jane Street are demanding damages of $456.4 million and...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) fell about 9% on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, exacerbating investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target. The Amazon.com Inc-backed (AMZN.O) firm on Friday recalled about 13,000...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy