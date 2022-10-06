Read full article on original website
LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS NUMBER 1 SEED IN STATE PLAYOFFS
LC Middle School Bulldogs Number 1 Seed in State Playoffs. October 6, 2022, Louisa, KY- The Lawrence County Middle School Football team was given the number one seed in the upcoming 2022 middle school state playoffs. The Bulldogs go into the final week of the regular season 10-1 with their...
Fort Gay Middle Football remains undefeated with win over Wayne
Fort Gay, W.Va. — The Fort Gay Middle school football team improved to 7-0 on the season with a 44-0 victory over Wayne on 8th grade night last Thursday. #1 Brayden Weaver, #2 Elijah Ekers, #3 Bryton Slone, #4 Caleb Thompson, #7 Zach Waller, #8 CJ Waller, #13 Grayson Golden, #22 Chase Thompson, #42 Robert Evans, #50 Chase Napier, #60 Gavin McKee, #62 Danny Ray Ferguson, #74 Ryan Montcastle, #77 Dominic Kitts, #68 Donathan Hurley, #80 Brady Christianson, #73 Aiden Ekers, #11 Jeremiah Waller, #15 Keaton Blackburn, #23 Braylen Conn, #24 Braylen Stumbo, #32 Kendall Kincaid, #52 Brayden Kitts, #55 Braxton Jones, #57 Jay Ransbottom, #61 Darrin Parsley, #64 Dakota Marcum, #72 Jaden Garn, #79 Johnny Dean, #84 Aaron Moore, #92 Tyler Sisk.
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash
UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
WSAZ
Fire reported at apartment building
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
Floyd County, Kentucky deputy slowly recovering after being shot in leg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd County deputy shot in the line of duty is going through a long and painful recovery, reported by LEX18. Darrin Lawson, a Floyd County deputy, was shot in the leg three months ago when a Kentucky man allegedly killed three police officers in an ambush.
State Police Investigate Fatal Collision on KY Route 680 in Floyd County, Kentucky
LANGLEY, KY – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 9, Pikeville is reporting the following. KSP Post 9 received a call on October 02, 2022, at 4:41 p.m. reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Kentucky Route 680 in the Langley community of Floyd County. KSP Troopers from Post...
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Carter County coroner has released the names of two West Carter High School students who died in a car crash Tuesday night. Coroner William Waddell says the crash victims were Brent King, 17, and Garrett Belcher, 17. Both were seniors at West Carter High...
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County were closed more than two hours after an accident, according to the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was...
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
Alberta Copley, 88, of Fort Gay, WV
Alberta Copley, 88, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV. Mrs. Copley was born February 11, 1934 in Dunlow, WV to the late Adam and Josephine (Watts) Napier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kimble Copley; and siblings Surilda Maynard, Tennessee Kidd, Ellie Irons, Ida Maynard, Robert Napier, Nanny Thompson, and Mary Lee Mohler.
Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
Larry Clyde Fitch, Sr., 78, of Fort Gay, WV
Larry Clyde Fitch, Sr., 78, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Larry was born July 3, 1944 in Williamson, WV to the late Jim and Virgie (Elkins) Fitch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Fitch; son Ronnie Fitch; and siblings Lonnie Fitch, Carson Fitch, Jessie Fitch, Joe Vernice Fitch, Luther Fitch, Vernon Fitch, Marion Fitch, Ester Copley, and Evalue Mullet.
WALNUT FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND
HALF MOUNTAIN – The fourth-annual Walnut Festival is scheduled for October 15 at the Half Mountain Battlefield Park, across from South Magoffin Elementary. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, with admission free, plenty of entertainment, kids’ activities, a car show, cornhole tournament, and many local vendors and amazing concessions signed up for the day.
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
