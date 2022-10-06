ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/7/22–10/10/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
County
Laramie County, WY
City
Laramie, WY
thecheyennepost.com

New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol

We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arraignments#Methamphetamine#Defendants#Fentanyl#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Man Pleads Not Guity to Federal Drug, Gun Charges

A 50-year-old Cheyenne man is facing federal drug and gun charges after 1.86 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl was reportedly found in his home. According to a criminal complaint, a state-issued search warrant was executed at Grady Lynn Peoples' home on July 21, 2022, and 710 grams of methamphetamine, 132.5 grams of fentanyl pills, eight grams of cocaine, and eight grams of heroin were seized.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School

A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Residents and first responders express concern with annexations in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this year, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins expressed a goal of annexing county pockets surrounded by city boundaries. In June, the City Council took action to begin the annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties. Although there has been support shown for the action,...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy