DALLAS, TEXAS – SMU Men’s Soccer added another win to the books on Sunday night as they defeated the University of Alabama-Birmingham 1-0 at Washburne Stadium. The win keeps SMU (8-2-1, 4-1-0) at the top of the AAC standings, as they remain unbeaten at home (6-0-1). It was also their third game in just 10 days.

