Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Trespass, Oct. 6, Heald Road, CCSO. Sheriff’s deputies cited a 32-year-old Wisconsin man...
Police searching for two runaway teens
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two local teenagers have been listed in the National Crime Information Center as runaways in the last 24 hours, police say. One teenager, a 17-year-old girl, was reported missing to the Gillette Police Department by a 50-year-old woman, who said the girl hasn’t been seen since she left an address on Wilson Way around 11 a.m. on Oct. 6, Lt. Jason Marcus said.
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/3/22–10/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Firefighters rescue trapped man from 15-feet below ground
GILLETTE (WNE) — Firefighters rescued a construction worker who was trapped about 15-feet below ground level near West 4J Road and Jayhawker Street Thursday afternoon. The man was working on utilities in a trench when the dirt fell in on him, said Kate Eischeid, Campbell County Fire Department battalion chief. Because he was working at the edge of a trench box, his upper body was shielded from the collapse, but his lower legs and feet were trapped.
Gillette will pay about $430 to replace broken spinning seat at Dalbey Memorial Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette is spending roughly $430 to replace a spinning seat that was broken last weekend at a playground, Parks Manager Janie Kuntz said Thursday. A city employee reported that sometime between 11 a.m. Sept. 29 and 11 a.m. Sept. 30, a plastic chair...
Campbell County Cemetery District Board Candidate Questionnaire: Lucas Fralick
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
Campbell County submits missing disclosure statement regarding Wyoming Innovation Center
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County commissioners on Wednesday found documentation of a disclosure statement hadn’t been submitted in the grant file for a federal grant and a Wyoming Business Council grant for funding the Wyoming Innovation Center, or WyIC, a county statement issued at 1:12 this afternoon said.
Fire ban continues for another week, conditions improving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Fire conditions across Campbell County haven’t improved enough to lift the fire ban, but they are getting close, according to Fire Warden Dale Izatt. The ban has been in place since earlier this year when the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting it based upon Izatt’s recommendations due to extreme fire danger.
Gillette family medicine doctor dies at age 49
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A doctor who practiced family medicine in Gillette died Sept. 27, and patients will need to pick up their medical records, staff said. Dr. Travis Roberts died Sept. 27 in Gillette at the age of 49, his obituary said. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at First Baptist Church in Shoshoni. Roberts was practicing medicine at North East Wyoming Family Medicine in Gillette. He died at home, said Staci Weber, who’s an office staff member at North East Wyoming Family Medicine.
City official: Dog park closed until parvovirus plan in place
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park will remain closed through the weekend and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future until a plan to deal with possible parvovirus contamination is in place, a city official said Saturday. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is...
Campbell County average gas price makes 20-cent jump from last week; national average up 13 cents
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 13.8 cents from a week ago, Campbell County’s average gas price jumped up 20 cents. Price tracker GasBuddy said the national average hike to $3.92 per gallon put the price 22.5 cents higher...
Obituary: Travis Lee Roberts
Travis Lee Roberts: May 10, 1973 ~ September 27, 2022 (age 49) Travis Lee Roberts, 49, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ September 27, 2022 in Gillette, Wyoming. Born May 10, 1973 in Riverton, Wyoming, he was the son of Erwin and Donna Roberts. He...
