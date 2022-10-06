ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Donations needed for upcoming ‘Diapers, Wipes, & Formula’ drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source estimates that 43.4 percent of families in East Baton Rouge Parish consist of single parents who are raising children on their own. Many single parent families face financial hardships, and according to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, those interviewed “described food and fuel poverty, and the need to make sacrifices to ensure that children’s basic needs were met. In some cases, participants went without food and struggled to pay bills.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Families invited to movie night in New Roads next weekend

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Families are invited to come out to New Roads and watch movies together. Family Movie Nights, hosted by the Aimee Moreau Campaign Fund, will have a movie night at Douglas Park on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs. A local food truck will have meals available and kids eat free.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

Southern University mourns long-time administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Cdc#5k Run#The Baton Rouge Airport#Runway
brproud.com

Surviving inflation in Baton Rouge, five tips for success

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s been over two years since the start of the pandemic, and the U.S. government continues to fight persistently high inflation. Recent statistics reveal the nation’s annual inflation rate has increased from 3.2 percent in 2011 to 8.3 percent in 2022. Locals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident

EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Shreveport biology department sets itself apart with program variety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The head of Louisiana State University Shreveport‘s biology department says variety in concentrations gives the university a rare strength over similar programs at other colleges and universities. Dr. Santosh D’Mello, Professor & Chair of the LSUS Biology Department, says that many universities have become...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters put out late night shed fire in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple units with the Zachary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Dr. Firefighters arrived around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. According to the Zachary Fire Department, “The fire was quickly...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy