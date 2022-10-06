Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Ascension Parish invites senior citizens to upcoming luncheon, dance
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Senior citizens will have the opportunity to brush off their dancing shoes and show off their best moves at an upcoming event hosted by the Ascension Parish government. Locals are invited to enjoy great food, live music, and dancing at the Friday, October 21...
brproud.com
Donations needed for upcoming ‘Diapers, Wipes, & Formula’ drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source estimates that 43.4 percent of families in East Baton Rouge Parish consist of single parents who are raising children on their own. Many single parent families face financial hardships, and according to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, those interviewed “described food and fuel poverty, and the need to make sacrifices to ensure that children’s basic needs were met. In some cases, participants went without food and struggled to pay bills.”
brproud.com
7th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival back after pandemic cancellations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Library is excited to announce the return of its annual book festival celebrating books and literacy. Event organizers are calling this year’s festival their biggest event yet. This is the first book festival since 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic cancellations.
brproud.com
Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Kitten removed from Coca-Cola vending machine by local firefighters
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department was called to something other than a fire on Sunday, October 9. Firefighters with Squad 655 rescued a kitten. That “little kitten was stuck in a coke machine,” according to the St. George Fire Department. The kitten...
brproud.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
brproud.com
Families invited to movie night in New Roads next weekend
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Families are invited to come out to New Roads and watch movies together. Family Movie Nights, hosted by the Aimee Moreau Campaign Fund, will have a movie night at Douglas Park on Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs. A local food truck will have meals available and kids eat free.
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Surviving inflation in Baton Rouge, five tips for success
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s been over two years since the start of the pandemic, and the U.S. government continues to fight persistently high inflation. Recent statistics reveal the nation’s annual inflation rate has increased from 3.2 percent in 2011 to 8.3 percent in 2022. Locals...
brproud.com
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident
EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
brproud.com
LSU Shreveport biology department sets itself apart with program variety
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The head of Louisiana State University Shreveport‘s biology department says variety in concentrations gives the university a rare strength over similar programs at other colleges and universities. Dr. Santosh D’Mello, Professor & Chair of the LSUS Biology Department, says that many universities have become...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Disabled 18-wheeler on I-10 East of Mississippi River Bridge causes slowdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is causing congestion along I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge Monday (October 10) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked along I-10 East of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
brproud.com
Abortion rights activists gather at state capitol spreading awareness on voting, women’s rights
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Saturday, abortion rights activists gathered outside the Louisiana Capitol Building to spread awareness of women’s rights and voting. The nation is currently divided over the Supreme decision on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “We deserve Bodily autonomy. We deserve to make...
brproud.com
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
brproud.com
Coroner called to morning shooting scene along Terrace Avenue, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a Monday morning shooting east of I-10. Police said officers are responding to the area of S. 15th Street and Terrace Avenue and the coroner’s office has been notified. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Job Opportunity: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking applicants for Corrections Deputy roles, other positions
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is hiring, and due to an increasing need for more Corrections Deputies APSO is lifting one of its application requirements. The agency announced Monday (October 10) that interested individuals who live in contiguous parishes are no longer...
brproud.com
Firefighters put out late night shed fire in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple units with the Zachary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Dr. Firefighters arrived around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. According to the Zachary Fire Department, “The fire was quickly...
brproud.com
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
brproud.com
Police investigating after multiple vehicles burglarized on campus during LSU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For some, the result of the LSU football game was not the only bad thing to happen on Saturday. LSU is confirming that there were “multiple vehicle burglaries during the game.”. There were three locations on campus that were reportedly hit by the...
Comments / 0