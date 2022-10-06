BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source estimates that 43.4 percent of families in East Baton Rouge Parish consist of single parents who are raising children on their own. Many single parent families face financial hardships, and according to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, those interviewed “described food and fuel poverty, and the need to make sacrifices to ensure that children’s basic needs were met. In some cases, participants went without food and struggled to pay bills.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO