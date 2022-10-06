ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Twitter influencers react as Biden pardons marijuana possession convictions

President Joe Biden announced key steps to mend the policy on marijuana last week ahead of the midterm elections. The announcement also includes pardoning thousands of those convicted of federal offenses on marijuana. Against this backdrop, a dramatic spike was noticed in Twitter influencers’ conversations over ‘marijuana’, according to the...
U.S. POLITICS
Augusta Free Press

Report: More than 300,000 lives saved with historic COVID-19 vaccination program

A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that the Biden Administration’s historic vaccination program is linked to more than 650,000 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 300,000 fewer deaths among seniors and other Americans enrolled in Medicare. In Virginia, the vaccination program led...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

Denver Riggleman endorses Abigail Spanberger for re-election in new TV ad

Former Fifth District Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman is appearing in a TV ad for incumbent Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger in which Riggleman endorses Spanberger for re-election. “I think tribal politics is the worst thing we can have. … I think that’s another reason for Abby, is that she’s bipartisan...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy