Twitter influencers react as Biden pardons marijuana possession convictions
President Joe Biden announced key steps to mend the policy on marijuana last week ahead of the midterm elections. The announcement also includes pardoning thousands of those convicted of federal offenses on marijuana. Against this backdrop, a dramatic spike was noticed in Twitter influencers’ conversations over ‘marijuana’, according to the...
Report: More than 300,000 lives saved with historic COVID-19 vaccination program
A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that the Biden Administration’s historic vaccination program is linked to more than 650,000 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 300,000 fewer deaths among seniors and other Americans enrolled in Medicare. In Virginia, the vaccination program led...
Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork
So far, lower courts have sided with California and animal-welfare groups that had supported the proposition. But for a number of reasons the law has yet to go into effect.
Trumpists have found the vulnerability in the American electoral system
Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that Donald Trump ends up not running for president in 2024, for whatever reason. Could be that he just decides not to; could be that he’s in jail. Whichever extreme we go with there, does that mean the threat to American...
Denver Riggleman endorses Abigail Spanberger for re-election in new TV ad
Former Fifth District Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman is appearing in a TV ad for incumbent Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger in which Riggleman endorses Spanberger for re-election. “I think tribal politics is the worst thing we can have. … I think that’s another reason for Abby, is that she’s bipartisan...
