A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend as newly ranked Texas welcomes Iowa State to the Forty Acres in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. Texas comes in at No. 22 in the AP top 25 rankings after moving to 4-2 with a rout over Oklahoma last week, while the Cyclones are sitting at 3-3 on the year after dropping three straight decisions in conference play.

AMES, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO