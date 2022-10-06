Read full article on original website
Lenard Jamison
4d ago
How you loan your car to someone you don't know? She was driving the vehicle or she knows who was. Her response, to the woman's DNA being on her car, is unacceptable.
Reply(1)
13
Mima Morales
3d ago
the owner should b charged. and if she don't want to do life then mayb she will remember her flings name. now they make it look like anyone can hit and kill someone and as long as they r not seen or heard of being in the car it's ok n no one gets charged.
Reply
3
Related
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
Woman dead after hit while walking across Atlantic Blvd, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman is dead after she was hit trying to cross Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night. STORY: JSO investigates triple shooting at local motel that saw nearly 500 calls for service in one year. According to detectives, at approximately 10...
Early morning shooting leaves young victim injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Monument and McCormick in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. JSO states that the...
Children shot in road rage incident in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident, according to arrest reports from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The road rage incident happened Saturday, Oct. 8. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man taken into custody from rape crime in 1989
JACKSONILLE, Fla. — After an investigation by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department of a sexual abuse incident, Raney Richardson Sr., 68, has been arrested. JSO was notified about the 1989 incident on August 22, 2022. According to the arrest report, the sexual assault happened while the victim was in the...
News4Jax.com
Video shows pickup truck driver firing gun in Murray Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows the driver of a white pickup truck pulling up to a red light at an intersection in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood and firing a gun out the window. The person who shared the video said it happened shortly after 1:30...
Juvenile girl injured in Cobblestone area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One juvenile was injured during a shooting in the Cobblestone area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning. A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe. The suspect shot into the vehicle. The driver was not injured. The victim is expected to be OK.
News4Jax.com
Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing husband inside Fort Caroline Road home, family says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested and accused of murder after a man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Heath, 45, was detained after the incident and faced a judge for murder charges on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
JSO: Teen girl in passenger seat of car shot during argument between drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard. JSO said they responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. and found a girl — under 18 years old — was shot in the passenger seat of a car.
First Coast News
Victim in Arlington murder identified as husband of accused killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville has been identified as Nathaniel Heath, his daughter confirmed to First Coast News. Multiple friends of Heath's, including his roommate, also confirmed his identity. Heath was found with gunshot wounds at his home on the...
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing ‘estranged’ husband
A Florida woman was accused of shooting her husband after he was found dead in a home on Friday.
Two kids shot during Nassau County road rage incident, their fathers are charged with attempted murder, sheriff says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back Saturday while riding in separate vehicles on U.S. 1 in Callahan just after 6 p.m. Their injuries were the result of their fathers shooting at each other during a road rage incident, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Monday during a news conference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Coast News
Jacksonville woman arrested for murder after gunshot victim found in Arlington, police say
A man was found inside of a house in the Arlington area Friday and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman has been arrested for his murder.
News4Jax.com
Man, 2 women shot after argument outside Argyle Forest Red Roof Inn, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a shooting in Argyle Forest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of near the Red Roof Inn on Youngerman Circle around 3:45 a.m., according to JSO. Officials said one man and two women were shot, between the ages of 20 and 30.
News4Jax.com
Man shot by stranger while driving car on Jacksonville’s Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot while driving his car on Jacksonville’s Westside Friday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, officers arrived at Melissa Ct W — near 103rd Street — around 8:45 p.m. and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Update: Missing Clay County 12 year old found safe
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe. The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a 12-year-old boy named Nicales Thomas. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans and black-and-white Jordan tennis shoes. He is...
News4Jax.com
Man who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school wielding ax identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax who attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO identified the man as 37-year-old Eric Hurley.
News4Jax.com
Man shot in possible road rage incident says driver pulled out gun when he didn’t let them merge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The victim involved in a possible road rage incident Friday night in Clay County is speaking out about his experience and what the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has said about the case. Two people in Orange Park were hospitalized -- one for treatment of...
News4Jax.com
Plane crashes in Nassau County leaving 1 with minor injuries
YULEE, Fla. – A person suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Nassau County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, the incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Cessna Drive. The 51-year-old pilot from Fernandina Beach was flying a fixed-wing single-engine airplane when he attempted to land but suffered a hard landing because of an atmosphere change.
JSO: Man killed at Northside motel
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 40s was shot and killed Thursday at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the motel on the 10800 block of Harts Road around 9 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, where he...
Comments / 5