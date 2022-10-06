JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One juvenile was injured during a shooting in the Cobblestone area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning. A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe. The suspect shot into the vehicle. The driver was not injured. The victim is expected to be OK.

