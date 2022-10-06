ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Lenard Jamison
4d ago

How you loan your car to someone you don't know? She was driving the vehicle or she knows who was. Her response, to the woman's DNA being on her car, is unacceptable.

Mima Morales
3d ago

the owner should b charged. and if she don't want to do life then mayb she will remember her flings name. now they make it look like anyone can hit and kill someone and as long as they r not seen or heard of being in the car it's ok n no one gets charged.

Action News Jax

Early morning shooting leaves young victim injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Monument and McCormick in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. JSO states that the...
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

Man taken into custody from rape crime in 1989

JACKSONILLE, Fla. — After an investigation by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department of a sexual abuse incident, Raney Richardson Sr., 68, has been arrested. JSO was notified about the 1989 incident on August 22, 2022. According to the arrest report, the sexual assault happened while the victim was in the...
First Coast News

Juvenile girl injured in Cobblestone area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One juvenile was injured during a shooting in the Cobblestone area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning. A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe. The suspect shot into the vehicle. The driver was not injured. The victim is expected to be OK.
First Coast News

Victim in Arlington murder identified as husband of accused killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville has been identified as Nathaniel Heath, his daughter confirmed to First Coast News. Multiple friends of Heath's, including his roommate, also confirmed his identity. Heath was found with gunshot wounds at his home on the...
First Coast News

Two kids shot during Nassau County road rage incident, their fathers are charged with attempted murder, sheriff says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back Saturday while riding in separate vehicles on U.S. 1 in Callahan just after 6 p.m. Their injuries were the result of their fathers shooting at each other during a road rage incident, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Monday during a news conference.
News4Jax.com

Man, 2 women shot after argument outside Argyle Forest Red Roof Inn, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a shooting in Argyle Forest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of near the Red Roof Inn on Youngerman Circle around 3:45 a.m., according to JSO. Officials said one man and two women were shot, between the ages of 20 and 30.
News4Jax.com

Plane crashes in Nassau County leaving 1 with minor injuries

YULEE, Fla. – A person suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Nassau County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, the incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Cessna Drive. The 51-year-old pilot from Fernandina Beach was flying a fixed-wing single-engine airplane when he attempted to land but suffered a hard landing because of an atmosphere change.
Action News Jax

JSO: Man killed at Northside motel

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 40s was shot and killed Thursday at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the motel on the 10800 block of Harts Road around 9 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, where he...
