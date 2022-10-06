ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma

A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
ELK RIVER, MN
