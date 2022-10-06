Read full article on original website
Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma
A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
Boy airlifted after being struck by driver in Elk River
Authorities in Elk River are investigating after a teenage boy was struck by a driver late Tuesday afternoon. The Elk River Police Department said the crash happened around 5 p.m. at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle. "At this time his condition is unknown and the crash is under investigation,"...
3 kids arrested after gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School
Three kids were arrested for a gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School on Friday. According to Cambridge police, the incident was reported at 8:07 a.m. in the area of Cypress St. N and 6th Ave. Responding officers spotted a "suspect vehicle" and conducted a "high-risk stop" in the parking lot...
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
Missing girl with special needs found safe, Bloomington police say
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police say a girl with special needs who went missing from a Bloomington Walmart store Sunday morning has been found.The Bloomington Police Department said Monday morning that the girl, named Lily, is safe. Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.
Teenage boy on bike seriously injured in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into a car at an intersection just south of Lake Harriet.According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Street West and Knox Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. Officials say he was riding his bike when he struck the car. The teenager was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries.Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and there is no indication of impairment.
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
Sartell Woman Killed in Highway 10 Crash
(KNSI) — A 94-year-old Sartell woman has died after a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol’s preliminary crash report says just after 8:00 Tuesday night, 93-year-old James Towler was driving eastbound on 42nd Street, approaching the intersection with Highway 10 in Haven Township. Towler was crossing eastbound traffic on Highway 10 when his car was hit by a semi driven by 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal.
MPD: Man forces way into home, seriously wounds woman in shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds after a known suspect forced his way into her home and shot her Monday morning.According to police, the incident was reported around 10:19 a.m. on the 2900 block of Oliver Avenue North. Police responded to a report of a door being kicked in and screaming at the residence. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious gunshot wounds inside the home."Preliminary information indicates that a known male forced entry into the residence and apparently shot the female," police said in a statement. Police say it appears to be a domestic situation. No arrests have been made. Investigators are processing the scene and collecting evidence. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Missing woman found
(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
Roseville officer shot in face during neighborhood shootout awarded for bravery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Roseville, Minnesota police officer who was shot last April, when a gunman opened fire in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Owasso, was honored for his heroism this weekend. Officer Ryan Duxbury survived his injuries as he was shot while responding to the shots fired...
Driver dies after crashing into semi-tractor that tipped over into his path
A driver was killed when he collided with a semi-tractor that had tipped over into his path. The collision happened on Hwy. 212 in Glencoe Township, in Mcleod County, just after 4 a.m. Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi-tractor driver was eastbound on Hwy. 212 when he...
Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis
Fire officials are investigating after four separate garage fires were reported in the space of an hour in south Minneapolis early Thursday morning. MFD crews responded to the first fire on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from the garage as well as a small fire outside of the garage. Crews extinguished the small fire and exterior of the garage before checking inside, where they did not find any fire.
Woman reported missing from Anoka County is found safe
Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland. Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Police say that Jaclyn Sutherland has been located and is safe. Authorities in Anoka County are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office...
Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
