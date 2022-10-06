ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Great Plains Renaissance Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lords and Ladies, ‘tis that time of the year again, the Great Plains Renaissance Festival is making its way to Sedgwick County Park!. There will be turkey legs, knights doing battle, feats of strength, and much more!. You can find more information at greatplainsrenfest.com. Copyright...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Fire Dept. continues search in deadly fire

Deputy Sidnee Carter died on Friday, October 7, 2022, when a vehicle ran a stop sign, crashing into her patrol vehicle near Maize. Maize tops Derby in a game of the year candidate, 52-51. Kansas State commit Avery Johnson had maybe the best performance of his senior season, netting over 500 all purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita commemorates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mayor Brandon Whipple and the City of Wichita proclaimed Oct. 10 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. On Saturday, the Native American Community Resource Coalition commemorated the day with a Trail of Tears Memorial at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. The event included a blessing, reading of the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

West Kansas crash injures unsecured children

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Holiday Galleria

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Christmas is in just a few months?!. If you’re looking to get some shopping done at a one stop shop, look no further! Holiday Galleria has kicked off this year and will feature more than 120 regional and national merchants! The upscale shopping event is sure to have what you need to get you ready for the holiday season!
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall

People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Let's Go Build

WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Wind, warmth today; storm chances tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday evening storms have moved-out, and sunshine, warm weather, and gusty winds are moving-in. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will climb into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon alongside south winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 mph.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames. Wichita fire officials say one person was...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Isolated storm chances over the next 48 hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Isolated rain and thunder is rolling into south central Kansas this afternoon with some storm activity expected until midnight. Expect passing rain and thunder. Rain totals will stay on the slim side, with trace to 0.25′' possible around the Greater Wichita Area. Tuesday we hold...
WICHITA, KS

