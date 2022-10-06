Regents Capital, a provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions to middle-market borrowers, entered a three-year, $100 million revolving credit facility with Bank OZK, a regional bank based in Little Rock, AR. The new facility follows a successful $25.0 million investment-grade rated corporate note financing announced by the company in January 2022. Proceeds drawn on the facility will be used to fund new originations and support additional growth of the business. Since inception, Regents has originated over $800 million in equipment leasing to more than 1,700 customers nationwide.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 23 HOURS AGO