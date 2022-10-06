Read full article on original website
Encina Equipment Finance Names Larson VP of Commercial Team
Encina Equipment Finance appointed Andrew Larson vice president of the commercial team. In his role Larson will primarily focus on originating new business. He will report to Brian Daley, senior managing director – commercial leader of Encina Equipment Finance. Larson joins the Encina team from Mitsubishi HC Capital, where...
Capital Equipment Financing: The Middle Market’s Unmet Need
Kevin Ronan, Senior Vice President, leads the Capital Equipment Finance section of CIT’s Commercial Finance business. CIT is a leading provider of equipment financing solutions to middle market and large-cap businesses in industries including construction, transportation, brown water vessels, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and media and entertainment. He leads a team of experienced sales and underwriting professionals nationally, providing a range of specialized financing solutions tailored to the needs of the borrower.
Clarus Capital Completes $20MM Loan Facility for Specialty Industrial Manufacturer
Clarus Capital completed a new $20 million loan facility for a specialty industrial manufacturer. This financing will support the company’s multi-year commitment to upgrade its existing production equipment and drive efficiency. “It was a pleasure working with the company to finance such strategic equipment that will propel efficient growth...
Regents Capital Enters $100MM Credit Facility with Bank OZK
Regents Capital, a provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions to middle-market borrowers, entered a three-year, $100 million revolving credit facility with Bank OZK, a regional bank based in Little Rock, AR. The new facility follows a successful $25.0 million investment-grade rated corporate note financing announced by the company in January 2022. Proceeds drawn on the facility will be used to fund new originations and support additional growth of the business. Since inception, Regents has originated over $800 million in equipment leasing to more than 1,700 customers nationwide.
ISM Report on Business: Hospital Activity Grew in September
According to the latest Hospital Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management, economic activity in the hospital subsector grew in September for the 28th consecutive month. The report was issued by Nancy LeMaster, chair of the ISM Hospital Business Survey committee. “The Hospital PMI registered 57.9% in September,...
QuickFi Named Finalist at 2022 Banking Tech Awards
The London-based 2022 Banking Tech Awards named QuickFi a finalist for three categories: best embedded finance initiative, best digital initiative – lending and best use of it for lending. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on December 1. QuickFi was also a finalist for the San Francisco based 2022 Banking Tech Awards USA earlier in the year.
