Charlotte ROVAL Weekend Notebook

Joey Logano wins pole position for Charlotte ROVAL elimination race. Joey Logano wasn’t pleased with the way he negotiated the final chicane at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The good news was that the final section of the 17-turn track—which is actually the opening chicane of the alternative...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Advance to the Round of 8 (FULL PACKAGE)

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang – “I knew we were gonna have to have a perfect corner there with Christopher having such fresher tires. He was able to get through traffic and was able to roll through a little bit more speed in turn one, turn two, turn three and turn four and just got in front of me, but we were able to hold Kyle off so it’s still a good day. Our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang guys did a great job of putting us in position and having a chance. We were half a lap there from being in the right spot. It didn’t all work out, but still a good day.”
Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Chase, you finished 90, but just enough. Can you tell us, how do you even process this, do what you got to do, find your way to the Playoffs?. CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, man, what a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there's a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up.
Bell Scores Roval Victory in Must-Win Scenario to Advance to Round of Eight

Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, brought the No. 20 Camry to pit road for fresh tires allowing him a chance to chase down the leaders in the closing laps – knowing they were in a must-win scenario to advance to the next round. Bell was able to make his way from seventh to second in a matter of a lap before a red flag came out forcing an overtime restart. Bell would pass race-leader Kevin Harvick and lead the final two laps to collect his second win of the season.
Logano, Allmendinger Claim ROVAL™ Poles On Saturday

Joey Logano's bid for a first Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 win and a second NASCAR Cup Series championship received a major momentum boost on Saturday. Logano, the 2018 series champion, is in contention to advance into this year's Playoffs Round of 8. He claimed his first ROVAL™ pole and the 25th of his Cup Series career with a one-minute, 20.755-second lap averaging 103.424 miles per hour.
Christopher Bell advances in NASCAR Cup Playoffs with dramatic win at Charlotte ROVAL

In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Post-Race Report | Charlotte ROVAL

Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet. "All the credit goes to all the men and women at Kaulig Racing. This Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was so good. Ty (Gibbs) was so good as well, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get him. I was wanting it pretty bad. I was frustrated and didn’t think we had a shot, but I will always put everything on the line when it comes down to it. We stole that one."
Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Charlotte Media Availability Transcript

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – YOU HAVE BEEN PART OF THE USA DOCUMENTARY, CAN YOU GIVE US SOME THOUGHTS ON HOW IT’S GONE? “It’s been fun and it’s been neat to be able to kind of give a little more access for fans. I feel like the response from it from fans and everything like that has been pretty positive. It’s been good and I think they do a good job of balancing the at-track to away track stuff. Obviously, you have maybe some over-dramatization of some stuff, but that’s with any kind of TV show. But I think it’s been good. It’s been a little bit different having people in your house wanting to film you in your home, but I think it’s been pretty good, a good balancing act, so hopefully, like I said, people have enjoyed it and that’s really what it’s all about – giving fans a little bit more access, kind of our week to week stuff, away from track stuff, even a little bit more of a look into our meetings during the weekend. Not a lot of people know all the meetings that go on and the preparation work, so I think it’s been really good and I’ve been excited that the fans have enjoyed it as well.”
Gibbs and Jones Advance to Round of 8

Ty Gibbs (second) and Brandon Jones (seventh) finished in the top-10 in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Gibbs was leading in the closing laps until two late-race restarts in overtime allowed race-winner, AJ Allmendinger to pass him after making contact with the outside wall. Jones was able to pickup a stage win and joined Gibbs in advancing to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs.
A.J. Allmendinger Makes It Four In A ROVAL™

A.J. Allmendinger was patient when he needed to be patient on Saturday, aggressive when he needed to be aggressive, and in first place when the checkered flag fell at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™. A series of late-race accidents led to cautions that bunched up the field, and afforded...
Ghirelli and Linster grab Pole Awards in tricky Qualifying sessions

Vittorio Ghirelli and Gil Linster are the Pole Award winners of the NASCAR GP Belgium at Circuit Zolder. While the Italian topped the standings on the damp four kilometer track in Superpole in EuroNASCAR PRO, the Luxembourgish grabbed the maiden EuroNASCAR 2 Pole Position of his career. It was also the maiden Pole Position for Not Only Motorsport since joining the series in 2020.
