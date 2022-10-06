ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wichita Eagle

Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs

Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans had a strong 3rd-quarter surge to defeat the Spurs 111-97. New Orleans went into San Antonio a wounded team, and left even more wounded as winners. The Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) would sit the preseason game in Texas. Jaxson Hayes tore his UCL on his left elbow against Detroit and would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Spencer Dinwiddie Will Lead Mavs’ Bench Unit, Says Coach Jason Kidd

As much as the Dallas Mavericks' front office played off the team's need for a secondary playmaker and ball-hander off the bench before training camp began, coach Jason Kidd is already realizing that leaning on Josh Green or Frank Ntilikina in that particular role might not cut it. This isn't to say Green or Ntilikina can't be good players for Dallas this season, but rather that they're just cut out for different roles.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report: Draymond Green Expected to Return By Regular Season Opener

View the original article to see embedded media. Even though Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, it seems as though the expectation is that he won't miss a lot of time. According to a report from Ramona Shelburne, she believes Green will return for the regular season and won't...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Tre Mann Provides Thunder With Insurance

In the 2021 NBA Draft, Sam Presti seemed to have struck with Tre Mann at pick no. 18. Early on, the signs of an incredible scorer were there. His shot creation in his first Summer League was incredible, but he couldn’t get his shots to go down. In the...
NBA
Wichita Eagle

LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike

On the heels of his son Bronny’s NIL deal with Nike, LeBron James shared a touching message on Instagram Monday night in celebration of the news. The flagship company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old Bronny to an endorsement deal ahead of the start of his senior season, much to the delight of his legendary father.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls

Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year. View the original article to see embedded media. Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Phillies Players React to Rob Thomson’s Extension

The Philadelphia Phillies did on Monday what has been speculated for months on end, they removed the interim tag from Rob Thomson's managerial status, locking him up as the club's skipper through the 2024 season. An extension was the only choice for the Phillies. The club has looked like a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

