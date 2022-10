The Atlanta Braves strut into the 2022 postseason with a World Series title on their resume and a better overall roster than last season. The length of the lineup and ceiling is much higher than the Philadelphia Phillies. In addition, the Braves have a shutdown bullpen, plus depth to their starting rotation. Their most important question is if and when Spencer Strider will pitch in the postseason. Philadelphia didn’t play well over their final 20 games (7-13), as their batters struggled to produce runs (22) in 11 of their losses. The Phillies can only go as far as Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola can take them. Atlanta holds a significant edge if games are close after the sixth inning.

