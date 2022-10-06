Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love David
The Cyberpunk franchise got a whole new breath of fresh air with the debut of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix earlier this Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting the main character at the center of it all, David Martinez! The science fiction role playing game might have been running for decades, but it's gotten a lot of more love in recent years thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Then exploring this video game in a new way was a brand new anime from Studio Trigger that seemed to revitalize interest in the franchise as a whole thanks to its different take on it.
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
ComicBook
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Back Super Android 17
Android 17 returned in Dragon Ball Super following his time as a villain in Dragon Ball Z, becoming an essential Z-Fighter during the sequel series. Beginning a family and starting a family, the 17 we know today is far different from the one who first debuted in Dragon Ball GT as Super 17 was a force for evil. While Super 17 returned in the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, one cosplayer has brought back the fused being with some spot-on cosplay.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases X-Men/Spider-Man Crossover Trailer, Dark Web
Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has revealed new details about their upcoming crossover event Dark Web which will bring together the Spider-Man family of titles along with some X-Men for good measure and even Ms. Marvel. As the publisher revealed, the event will center around two of the most high profile clones in the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, teaming up for "their ultimate revenge." According to Marvel, Dark Web will "fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling." Check out hte trailer for the event below along with cover art and issues details!
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Creative Director Explains Why Batman Isn't the Focus
The creative director of Gotham Knights has explained why developer WB Games Montreal opted to kick Batman to the curb in its upcoming video game. Since it was first revealed back in 2020, one of the main selling points of Gotham Knights is that it would tell a story set within Gotham City that would focus on Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood rather than that of Batman. And while that choice has been a bit divisive with some fans, we've now learned about why this direction was chosen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Players Frustrated by Bastion Ultimate Glitch
A number of Overwatch 2 players are finding themselves completely baffled by a reoccurring bug that involves Bastion's Ultimate ability. One of the big changes that many fans were excited about with the release of Overwatch 2 involved a complete rework of Bastion, who is a character that has been present in Overwatch since the original game launched back in 2016. As part of that rework, Bastion was poised to receive a new Ultimate that would let the robot reign fire down from the skies. Unfortunately, it looks like the Ultimate isn't working as it should in some instances, which is proving to annoy many players.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Update Live, Patch Notes Released
The Nintendo Switch hardware has been updated to version 15.0.0. The system update is a fairly small one in the grand scheme of things, adding some minor changes to the system's Bluetooth Audio options and the Nintendo Switch Online app. The location of the Bluetooth option has been moved, while the update now allows users to take screen captures in the Nintendo Switch Online app. The new software version also includes the usual stability improvements, though Nintendo has not offered anything more specific than that. Full patch notes from the company's official website can be found below.
ComicBook
Jennifer Lawrence Says She "Lost A Sense of Control" After Hunger Games, Oscar Win
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, thanks in no small part to films like The Hunger Games, but now she's opening up about how the massive success of that film as well as winning the Oscar for 2012's Silver Linings Playbook not only accelerated her career but made her feel like she'd lost a sense of control as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Apologizes for Spreading Rumors About New Villain
The current live-action Spider-Man franchise has delivered no shortage of surprises, from unexpected villains, to comic-accurate moments, to the recent return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's past incarnations of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Looking to the future, there's been a lot of speculation about what a potential fourth Spider-Man film would bring, and what elements from the Tom Holland-led trilogy could be taken to new heights. One of the most prominent fan theories, which has popped up since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, has been Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) possibly becoming the villainous Hobgoblin. Some of those theories have even been suggested by Batalon himself — something that the actor addressed in the form of an apology during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: How Leap-Frog Could Return and Pay Tribute to His Comic Roots
Across its eight episodes thus far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has fleshed out the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a way that it hasn't quite done before, introducing some genuinely weird pulls from Marvel Comics lore. While many of these heroes and villains have been incredibly deep cuts, some have come with their own storied tenure within Marvel Comics, which adds a layer of new potential around their MCU introductions. Chief among them might be Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), an amphibian-themed hero who gets caught in the crosshairs of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox). While it's unclear exactly when and where Leap-Frog could return following Episode 8 of She-Hulk, one possibility is in sight — and it could pay tribute to his Marvel Comics lineage.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Finally Fixes Rick's Portal Gun
Rick and Morty is taking a break for a while before coming back for the final episodes of Season 6, but the newest episode of the series importantly made sure to have Rick fix his portal fun to get ready for what's coming next! One of the major shake ups following the end of the fifth season was that Rick's portal gun was inoperable due to Evil Morty using the fluid in the Season 5 finale, and Rick failing to reset it in the Season 6 premiere. But as fans saw through the rest of the season, Rick was dragging his feet to get it working again.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere Date Moved
Marvel Studios typically hosts its world premieres the same week its films enter theaters or, at the very least, close to it. When it comes to the studios' next film offering in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that will soon change. An updated listing on Average Socialite, a platform monitoring events in and around Hollywood, the Ryan Coogler sequel will no longer debut on its previous premiere date of November 1st. Instead, Marvel Studios has bumped the world premiere up a full week. Now, Wakanda Forever is set to have its premiere on Tuesday, October 25th, two-and-a-half weeks before the film enters theaters.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
ComicBook
Black Adam: New TV Spot Has a Surprising Justice League Cameo
The countdown is officially on for Black Adam, with the DC film arriving in theaters in just a matter of weeks. One of the most buzzed-about components of the film has been its tie to the DC mythos, especially as the larger future of the franchise under Warner Bros. Discovery remains a little up in the air. While we'll have to wait until Black Adam arrives in theaters to get the full picture, a newly-released TV spot for the film showcases one of the most unexpected pieces of world-building yet. The TV spot, which was shared to DC's TikTok page, showcases a fight between Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) — which includes them destroying a mural of the Justice League.
Comments / 0