Scientists hit their creative peak early in their careers, study finds

A new study provides the best evidence to date that scientists overall are most innovative and creative early in their careers. Findings showed that, on one important measure, the impact of biomedical scientists' published work drops by between one-half to two-thirds over the course of their careers. "That's a huge...
Fitness program for blood stem cells: TAZ protein protects from age-related loss of function

A well-functioning immune system is essential for protection against infections. However, with increasing age, the functioning of the immune system diminishes, which is also due to age-related damage in hematopoietic (blood) stem cells. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute on Aging—Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena, Germany, have now discovered how the co-activator of the Hippo signaling pathway, the TAZ protein, can protect hematopoietic stem cells from aging and thus prevent them from loss of function. Moreover, hematopoietic stem cells age very heterogeneously. In addition to old cells, one can also find "youthful" cells when the protective mechanism has worked effectively.
Claims AI can boost workplace diversity are 'spurious and dangerous'

Recent years have seen the emergence of AI tools marketed as an answer to lack of diversity in the workforce, from use of chatbots and CV scrapers to line up prospective candidates, through to analysis software for video interviews. Those behind the technology claim it cancels out human biases against...
Psychological game theory: When emotions enter the equation

As brilliantly visualized in the Disney-Pixar animated movie "Inside Out" (2015), emotions guide most of our actions, if not all. However, for a long time, economists did not pay much attention to emotions and how they shape our behavior. The same holds for traditional game theory, which assumes that the...
