Scientists hit their creative peak early in their careers, study finds
A new study provides the best evidence to date that scientists overall are most innovative and creative early in their careers. Findings showed that, on one important measure, the impact of biomedical scientists' published work drops by between one-half to two-thirds over the course of their careers. "That's a huge...
New 'ethics guidance' for top science journals aims to root out harmful research, but can it succeed?
The British journal Nature was founded in 1869 and is one of the world's most influential and prestigious outlets for scientific research. Its publisher, Nature Portfolio (a subsidiary of the academic publishing giant Springer Nature), also publishes dozens of specialized journals under the Nature banner, covering almost every branch of science.
Fitness program for blood stem cells: TAZ protein protects from age-related loss of function
A well-functioning immune system is essential for protection against infections. However, with increasing age, the functioning of the immune system diminishes, which is also due to age-related damage in hematopoietic (blood) stem cells. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute on Aging—Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena, Germany, have now discovered how the co-activator of the Hippo signaling pathway, the TAZ protein, can protect hematopoietic stem cells from aging and thus prevent them from loss of function. Moreover, hematopoietic stem cells age very heterogeneously. In addition to old cells, one can also find "youthful" cells when the protective mechanism has worked effectively.
Researchers demonstrate human cognitive system designed to enable moral tradeoff decisions
Moral dilemmas—balancing one right action against another—are a ubiquitous feature of 21st-century life. However unavoidable, though, they are not unique to our modern age. The challenge of accommodating conflicting needs figured as prominently in the lives of our human ancestors as it does for us today. Many psychologists...
How colleges and universities can get innovation wrong (and how they can get it right)
As Canada begins to understand and navigate the global post-pandemic landscape, our country's ability to innovate will be an important success factor in its recovery. The pandemic saw massive strides made in innovation. This forward momentum provides an opportunity for Canada to build a more resilient and robust post-COVID economy.
Claims AI can boost workplace diversity are 'spurious and dangerous'
Recent years have seen the emergence of AI tools marketed as an answer to lack of diversity in the workforce, from use of chatbots and CV scrapers to line up prospective candidates, through to analysis software for video interviews. Those behind the technology claim it cancels out human biases against...
Psychological game theory: When emotions enter the equation
As brilliantly visualized in the Disney-Pixar animated movie "Inside Out" (2015), emotions guide most of our actions, if not all. However, for a long time, economists did not pay much attention to emotions and how they shape our behavior. The same holds for traditional game theory, which assumes that the...
Our Homo sapiens ancestors shared the world with Neanderthals, Denisovans and other types of humans
When the first modern humans arose in East Africa sometime between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, the world was very different compared to today. Perhaps the biggest difference was that we—meaning people of our species, Homo sapiens—were only one of several types of humans (or hominins) that simultaneously existed on Earth.
Climate change and deforestation may drive tree-dwelling primates to the ground, large-scale study shows
A large-scale study of 47 species of monkeys and lemurs has found that climate change and deforestation are driving these tree-dwelling animals to the ground, where they are at higher risk due to lack of preferred food and shelter, and may experience more negative interaction with humans and domestic animals.
