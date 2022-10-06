NEW YORK — An hour after their 101-win season ended with a 6–0 loss to the Padres in a decisive Game 3 of the National League wild card series, the Mets played pool. They sipped on Corona and Bud Heavy and as they signed jerseys for one another. Pending free agents teased one another about how much money they would make. First baseman Pete Alonso sauntered through the clubhouse in cowboy boots and a black leather jacket; “Goddamn, Peter!” shortstop Francisco Lindor complimented him. Game 3 starter Chris Bassitt joked that he would spend the rest of the night there. Game 2 starter Jacob deGrom, who has said he plans to opt out of his contract this winter, bantered with reliever David Peterson about deGrom’s poor text message etiquette. If there were tears, they were dry before the media was allowed in.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO