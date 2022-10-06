ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Mets Left to Accept Another Fruitless Season

NEW YORK — An hour after their 101-win season ended with a 6–0 loss to the Padres in a decisive Game 3 of the National League wild card series, the Mets played pool. They sipped on Corona and Bud Heavy and as they signed jerseys for one another. Pending free agents teased one another about how much money they would make. First baseman Pete Alonso sauntered through the clubhouse in cowboy boots and a black leather jacket; “Goddamn, Peter!” shortstop Francisco Lindor complimented him. Game 3 starter Chris Bassitt joked that he would spend the rest of the night there. Game 2 starter Jacob deGrom, who has said he plans to opt out of his contract this winter, bantered with reliever David Peterson about deGrom’s poor text message etiquette. If there were tears, they were dry before the media was allowed in.
QUEENS, NY
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks May Move Game Time If Mariners Reach ALDS Game 4

View the original article to see embedded media. The Seahawks could face an interesting dilemma in Week 6 thanks to the possibility of a unique scheduling conflict come Sunday afternoon. As things currently stand, the club is slated to host the Cardinals (2–3) at 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field....
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Phillies Players React to Rob Thomson’s Extension

The Philadelphia Phillies did on Monday what has been speculated for months on end, they removed the interim tag from Rob Thomson's managerial status, locking him up as the club's skipper through the 2024 season. An extension was the only choice for the Phillies. The club has looked like a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Jose Ramirez Makes Unreal Play At Third To Keep Guardians Alive

I'm truly running out of words to describe Jose Ramirez. When I start to type his name into my computer, unreal, unbelievable, and outstanding immediately pop up as suggested words to follow. So it's only fitting that Ramirez made a fantastic play at third base to keep the Guardians alive...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

How KC Royals will go about finding next manager, pitching coach: SportsBeat KC podcast

The Royals are in a state of transition. They’re without a manager and pitching coach after last week’s firing of Mike Matheny and Cal Eldred. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast episode, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian share their thoughts on the moves announced last week by vice-president of baseball operations and general manager J.J. Picollo.
