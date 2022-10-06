With just one episode left to go in its first season, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been making quite the impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, paying tribute to comic canon at practically every turn. In addition to countless overt homages or inclusions of Marvel Comics lore, the show has kept up the trend of blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter eggs in the form of QR codes, which lead anyone who scans them to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. Episode 8, "Ribbit and Rip It!", included a pretty fitting comic, playing off of the dynamic between Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The QR code in question occurs when Matt and Jen first arrive at Leap-Frog's Lily Pad headquarters, and leads fans to 2014's She-Hulk #6. Written by Charles Soule with art by Ron Wimberly, the issue features Matt and Jen at opposing sides of a legal battle regarding Steve Rogers / Captain America.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO