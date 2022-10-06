Woman duct-tapes and cuts her Tinder date, then orders DoorDash, Colorado police say

A woman in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was charged with multiple felonies after she was accused of duct-taping, cutting and choking a man she met on Tinder, according to police.

Lauren Marie Dooley, 22, met the victim on Tinder and they made an agreement that he would go to her apartment on Sept. 28, according to an affidavit obtained by WKRC and Law & Crime . McClatchy News has reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department requesting a copy of the affidavit.

Colorado Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to E Cache La Poudre Street outside of Colorado Springs after reports of “unknown call-for-service,” according to the document.

The 911 operator could hear a man, later identified as the victim, on the open line saying he was bleeding and telling someone “because you cut me” and “you’re going to kill me,” according to the affidavit.

Dooley and the victim were engaging in a sex act on the couch before she proceeded to duct tape his wrists and ankles together, the victim told officers, according to the document. He “found it odd, but consented to it.”

Afterward, Dooley got a knife from the kitchen and told the victim to go to her room, the document said. He no longer wanted to be at the residence.

“Fearing (Dooley) would harm him with the knife, he obeyed and got into her bed. (Dooley) climbed on top of him and proceeded to use the knife to cut his left shoulder,” the affidavit says.

She applied pressure on his throat making it difficult for him to breath, according to the document. She then got a belt, tied it around his neck and applied pressure for 20 seconds, police said.

After the victim started to bleed on Dooley’s bed, she demanded that he go to the bathtub, the document said. She ordered food with DoorDash and told him, “If you scream or say anything I’ll kill you.”

After Dooley finished eating, she fell asleep and the victim was able to get the knife and free himself from the duct-tape bind, the affidavit said. As he was trying to leave, he woke Dooley by bumping into a table and ran to the parking lot to try and get help.

After officials arrived at the scene, they saw the naked male victim in the parking lot bleeding from a cut on his left arm and backing away from Dooley, according to the document. Officials saw that she had blood smeared on her arms and hands.

”The victim was held against their will for over 5 hours,” according to a police blotter.

Dooley is accused of second-degree kidnapping, menacing, false imprisonment and two counts of assault in the second degree, according to the affidavit.

Dooley was set to appear in court on Oct. 6, according to Law & Crime.

