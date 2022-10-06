Elk Grove police cracking down on drivers in city school zones starting Monday

Elk Grove police will crack down on drivers speeding through and illegally parking and stopping in school zones on parents’ growing concerns over students’ safety.

“One of the biggest concerns we hear about is school traffic issues,” Elk Grove police said in a Thursday social media post.

The zero tolerance enforcement campaign starts Monday, after three weeks of increased patrols that authorities said have been focused on educating motorists.

“Elk Grove law enforcement is going to be enforcing all laws pertaining to schools to make sure roads are safe for children and the motoring public,” Elk Grove Police traffic officer Ken Welter said in a video announcing the effort. “Make sure that you’re staying aware of all your surroundings while driving.”