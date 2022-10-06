Read full article on original website
3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%
This basket of passive income-producing stocks can help you supplement income in retirement.
As the 3rd-quarter reporting season begins, markets are bracing for signs of a recession that could send stocks into a deeper bear market
PepsiCo, Delta and top banks JPMorgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley report earnings this week. Meanwhile, a key inflation report is also due.
The IFRC wants to leverage financial markets to keep up with the world’s unprecedented humanitarian needs. Here’s how
Refugees flee the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in March 2022. As Russia invaded Ukraine, the private sector mobilized to support humanitarian assistance through grants and donations. The humanitarian and private sectors may appear to be at opposite ends of the spectrum–but closer collaboration could yield solutions to the world’s biggest...
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan
South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
Ray Dalio and Big-Picture Power Shifts
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at a slew of Federal Reserve comments indicating that no pivot on interest rates is on the horizon. He also reads a set of Ray Dalio threads as the famous hedge funder transitions away from his firm.
Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’
Validators on crypto platforms are becoming, out of necessity, more and more astute, said Patrick Hillmann, chief communications officer at crypto exchange Binance. Over the weekend, BNB Chain, a blockchain closely connected with crypto exchange Binance, was the latest victim in a hack that ultimately drained the ecosystem of $100 million in crypto. The exploit, however, could’ve been worse.
