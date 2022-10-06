Read full article on original website
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
Plans scrapped for 24-story tower in Grand Rapids
A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids.
Vegans Beware! These Are The 4 Best Steakhouses In Grand Rapids
If you like big, juicy, hunks of meat like Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation then this article is going to make you very happy. However, if you think meat is murder and can't bear the thought of eating a poor innocent animal then you might want to stop reading now.
The Grand Rapids Wooden Leg Murder: Fact Or Fiction?
The Grand Rapids Historical Society on Thursday night will take a deep dive into the killing that led to the haunting of the Michigan Bell building. A Long Standing Urban Legend Will Be Discussed At The GR Public Library Downtown. Julie Rathsack will present the Historical Society's findings on the...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
West Michigan Ice Cream Shop Wins TripAdvisor’s ‘Travelers’ Choice’ Award
For the third year in a row, a West Michigan ice cream parlor has been ranked among the top ten percent of eateries!. Sherman's Dairy Bar in South Haven, Mich., announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. Each year, the Travelers' Choice...
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
RIP: Grand Traverse Pie Co. in Kentwood Officially Closing After Crash
All good things come to an end. And sometimes that end is caused by a car crashing through the front windows of your business. That's the story of what happened earlier this year in April when a car crashed through the front of the Grand Traverse Pie Company location in Kentwood on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Specialty Pizza Joint Opens in Former East Grand Rapids Restaurant
A former East Grand Rapids restaurant has gotten new life as a pizzeria!. Pera Pizza Opens at Site of Former Rose's Express in East Grand Rapids. There's a new spot to grab a slice in East Grand Rapids!. Pera Pizza has opened at 2224 Wealthy St. SE, where Rose's Express...
muskegonchannel.com
Test Drive at Betten Baker of Muskegon - Andrew Stewart - GMC AT4HD
Jump in! Power and luxury are being displayed in full force this week as Andrew Stewart and I jump in the cab of this INCREDIBLE powerhouse of a vehicle. We're taking you for a ride in the GMC AT4HD with a tried and true Duramax 6.6 Liter Diesel in it and going to show you all the bells and whistles in this truck where performance meets power, comfort and durability. Possibly 300K mile durability! It's a tremendously incredible vehicle.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman
Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
lostinmichigan.net
Howard City House
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I was roaming the back roads near Howard City when I came across this old farm house being taken over by nature. I am not sure what its story is but I imagine at one time there was a family that lived in it and it holds many memories. As usual I only take pics from the road and these old houses mesmerize me.
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
Grand Rapids Improv Festival Starts Next Week!
The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 8th year! The Grand Rapids Improv Festival(or GRIF) is a three-day improvisational comedy event near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, MI. What is Grand Rapids Improv Festival?. GRIF 2022 is bringing troupes from all over the Midwest and beyond to...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ravenna’s Rum Runners offers good food, drinks in tropical setting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - From mouthwatering burgers and wings to specialty cocktails and desserts, Rum Runners provides an eccentric atmosphere where people can enjoy a bite to eat on a night out. Owner Trent Gilbert, with the help of his family, first opened the family friendly restaurant and bar, at...
Will Grand Rapids Trick-or-Treaters See That White Fluffy Stuff On Halloween?
Early Friday morning the US National Weather Service Marquette reported Michigan's first snowfall of the 2022-2023 season. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snowfall. In fact averages in the Upper Peninsula range from 60" around Escanaba to over 300" up in the Keweenaw Peninsula. But what about us Trolls...
Grand Rapids based Bissell Pet Foundation saves 200+ homeless pets after hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian swept through South West Florida late last month, leaving destruction and record deaths in its wake. We've heard countless stories and seen hundreds of videos of people doing everything they can to literally stay afloat while their lives washed away. And while we always think first of the...
