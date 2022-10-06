Read full article on original website
Buffalo man wanted for allegedly killing his wife, has a violent criminal past
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local police agencies want to find Adam Bennefield. They believe he is the person who killed his wife last week. Keaira Bennefield was shot to death in a car in front of her kids who were in the vehicle on Richlawn and Shawnee in the Central Park area of Buffalo.
Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing
Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
Medina Police Department investigating stabbing at Poler's Pub
The stabbing occurred around 1:35 a.m. Sunday. Police said there were multiple victims and the investigation is ongoing.
Man accused of killing wife, parents in shooting rampage in New York state
A man went on a shooting rampage that ended with the death of his wife, mother and father, before he killed himself, authorities in Erie County, New York, said Friday. The violence happened late Thursday morning east of Buffalo, New York. Erie County Sheriff's Office detectives released additional details about the shootings Friday, officials said.
Suspended West Seneca police officer, co-defendant plead guilty in defrauding scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspended West Seneca police officer along with another co-defendant pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud home improvement stores and other big box stores across Western New York. Between January 10, 2018 and April 26, 2022, 34-year-old Ryan Miller of West Seneca stole merchandise from stores by either canceling online […]
North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
Blasdell man admits to starting fires in Hamburg church
Victor Afonin was charged with one count of arson in the fourth degree.
Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence
NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
Police Release the Name of the City's Latest Homicide Victim
Rochester police have released the name of the city's latest homicide victim. Thirty-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. was shot late Friday night in a parking lot behind an apartment building on East Main Street, near Goodman. Police say Overton lived in the building. He is the city's 66th homicide victim this...
‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting
The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue.
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting on Seneca Street
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened early Saturday morning
Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
Deputies Respond to Fiery Crash in Town of Arkwright
A one-vehicle crash early Sunday in the Town of Arkwright landed the driver in a local hospital. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Forestville Fire responded to Route 83 near Miller Road at about 2:15 AM, with the vehicle well involved in flames. According to Forestville Fire, the lone occupant of the vehicle was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived. The fire was put out, and crews were on scene until the vehicle was removed. Chautauqua County Medic was also on scene to assist with care for the driver.
17-year-old from Buffalo found guilty of murder in connection to shooting
The shooting occurred in March 2021 in Buffalo, 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport was killed.
Investigation underway after Amherst apartment complex fire
AMHERST, N.Y. — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a Stonington Lane building on Sunday morning. The Amherst Police Department and Getzville Fire Department were called to the scene at 5:37 a.m. At 68 Stonington Lane, their crews found a heavily involved fire at an apartment building.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy Among Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who have become nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), and one of them is with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jacis Blake is one of the officers who recently completed extensive training to become a DRE, which is utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
Jamestown Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill A Victim During A Domestic Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man is accused of threatening to kill a victim during a domestic dispute on the city’s southside. Officers with Jamestown Police arrested Nathan Ernewein on Wednesday afternoon. It is alleged Ernewein threatened to kill a person and damaged their vehicle.
Buffalo man sentenced to 8 years in prison on drug and gun charges
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Buffalo man was convicted of possession with intent to distribute drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating a fatal shootings in Newstead
According to the sheriff's office, investigations are underway at three different locations and four people are dead. All four people were related to each other.
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
