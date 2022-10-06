ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing

Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
CLARENCE, NY
iheart.com

Police Release the Name of the City's Latest Homicide Victim

Rochester police have released the name of the city's latest homicide victim. Thirty-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. was shot late Friday night in a parking lot behind an apartment building on East Main Street, near Goodman. Police say Overton lived in the building. He is the city's 66th homicide victim this...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Deputies Respond to Fiery Crash in Town of Arkwright

A one-vehicle crash early Sunday in the Town of Arkwright landed the driver in a local hospital. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Forestville Fire responded to Route 83 near Miller Road at about 2:15 AM, with the vehicle well involved in flames. According to Forestville Fire, the lone occupant of the vehicle was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived. The fire was put out, and crews were on scene until the vehicle was removed. Chautauqua County Medic was also on scene to assist with care for the driver.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy Among Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who have become nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), and one of them is with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jacis Blake is one of the officers who recently completed extensive training to become a DRE, which is utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

