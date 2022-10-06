Read full article on original website
Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day
Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
These are Amazon's killer Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Prime Early Access deals
The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived, ladies and gentlemen... with Amazon Prime memberships to your names. The e-commerce giant has kicked off the first (of possibly many) holiday sales of the festive season with two and a half months still left until Christmas. While Amazon (and...
Google Tensor 2 chip should bring improved modem, better battery life to the Pixel 7 line
Google made a point of letting the world know that the Pixel 6 series was powered by the first Google-designed chipset, the Tensor. As Google put it, this would allow the company to design new features for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that would be made possible thanks to the Tensor. These are features that wouldn't be possible had Google resorted to its previous habit of buying Snapdragon chips off the shelf.
Here is how long your Google Pixel Watch will receive important updates
Google’s first ever smartwatch is almost here, but if you haven’t yet decided whether or not to buy one, we have some news that will help you take an informed decision. Google has already revealed all the info potential customers might need when considering the Pixel Watch, but details about its software are slightly harder to come by if you don’t know where to look.
Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off
Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live! Click here to see the best Prime member deals happening on Amazon October 11 and 12. If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek. Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many...
Prime Day Is Coming! These 10 Deals Are Already Live and Ready to Shop
Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Roku TV deal: Get the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $130
Target has now launched its three-day Target Deal Days sale, with hundreds -- if not thousands -- of great deals in tech to be taken advantage of. Among the deals we particularly like is a cheap smart TV, the TCL 43" 4k Smart Roku TV, which can be purchased for only $129 for a limited time. The typical retail price is $349, saving you $220, or 63% off the usual RRP.
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals 2022 - prepare for the discounts
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals are going to be the place to look for a quality panel for less
The Best Prime Early Access iPad Deals for 2022
The Prime Early Access sale is a two-day event that officially starts in just a few hours. That means if you’re keen to buy yourself a new iPad, you’re in the right place. Thanks to previous Prime Day iPad deals being pretty special, we’re counting on the Prime Early Access sale to offer everything you could need at an excellent price.
The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 5G is an outright Amazon Prime Early Access steal right now
It looks like Christmas has come (really) early for pretty much all types of gadget-loving bargain hunters this year, with Amazon's 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale including amazing deals on many of the world's overall best phones, smartwatches, true wireless earbuds, and more. As always, the most expensive mobile devices...
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
One of the most useful shopping secrets I’ve learned over the years is that the best time to shop Amazon’s sale events is before they even begin. Rather than rushing through thousands of deals during the actual event to buy items before they sell out, you can take a deep breath and browse through the early deals at your own pace. Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, I rounded up the 10 fashion and beauty deals I’m adding to my cart.
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are on sale at a surprisingly hefty Prime Early Access discount
If you expected the hot new, highly anticipated, and long overdue AirPods Pro 2 to drop from a list price of $249 to, say, $199 or so this holiday season, you're probably not very familiar with the way Apple normally conducts its business. Granted, the holiday shopping season has barely...
Killer Apple Watch Series 7 Best Buy deal shows Prime Day who is boss
Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is in full swing. Not one to be left behind, Best Buy has come out with deals of its own. The retailer is currently selling the excellent Apple Watch Series 7 for a discount of nearly 30 percent. The great thing about...
Save over $300 on Motorola's beastly Edge Plus 2022
And just like that, it's almost day two of the Prime Early Access Sale event, so if you haven't made up your mind already about which phone to get, we are here to help. If you want a premium phone that doesn't cheap out on the basics, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is an amazing choice, and right now, it is marked down by up to $300.
In weeks, both Surface Duo models could get Android 12L with a Windows 11-based skin
According to Windows Central, Microsoft is just a few weeks away from releasing an update for both the Surface Duo 1 and Surface Duo 2. The dual-screened devices are expected to receive Android 12L, a special version of the operating system made for large-screened and foldable handsets. Surface Duo 1...
Amazon's big October Prime Day blowout makes Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cheaper than ever
With the highly anticipated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro formally unveiled and put up for pre-order at great prices mere days ahead of Amazon's first-ever October Prime Early Access event, you can say all the stars are aligned for bargain hunters to get last year's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at some of their highest discounts to date right now.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro massively discounted for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Samsung continues to find profitable markets for its rugged smartphones, so the Galaxy Xcover line remain as prosperous as ever. Obviously, you can buy a two-year-old Galaxy Xcover smartphone right now if you want to, many retailers and carriers still have them in stock. These older devices are excellent products...
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
So you thought Samsung and Best Buy's latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals were great, eh? That's... definitely true, but at least for a certain type of consumer, Amazon's special Prime Early Access offers on Samsung's newest foldable powerhouse might be even greater. We're talking about...
The best Pixel 7 series screen protectors you can find
After a long wait, sprinkled with official teasers and not-so-official leaks, the Pixel 7 series is finally here. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were officially announced during the “Made by Google” event on October 6. We’ve already covered the best Pixel 7 series cases, so...
