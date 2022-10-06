LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]

NEVADA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO