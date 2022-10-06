Read full article on original website
The Real Hacker
4d ago
😂😂😂😂 while in the other side of town, they are hauling 50 times of this..It’s called distraction…. 💀
FOX Reno
More than $7 million worth of marijuana seized from grow site in eastern Nevada
LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — Three men are behind bars after more than 8,700 pounds of marijuana was seized from an illegal grow site in eastern Nevada. Multiple agencies conducted a removal operation on Sept. 18 on an illegal outdoor grow site located in a remote wilderness area in Lincoln County.
Elko Daily Free Press
Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada
CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
2news.com
Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies Cracking Down On Impaired Driving
Driver should expect to see more patrols out of the road through the end of October. The Nevada State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be combining resources from October 10 through October 31.
Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
Body exhumed in Arizona desert, California man arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert.
KSLTV
Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah
WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada task force to address drug overdoses
Through the state Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada has announced plans to create a task force to address increasing rates of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Attorney General Aaron Ford’s Substance Use Response Working Group and the human services department’s Stephanie Woodard outlined the need for a task force earlier this week, officials said.
news3lv.com
Murder victim found buried in desert near Nevada/Arizona border
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A victim in a California murder was found buried in the desert near the Nevada/Arizona border this week, according to authorities. Police from Bakersfield, California contacted the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona on Tuesday to alert them to a homicide investigation they were conducting.
KOLO TV Reno
Inmate walkaway back in custody
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections have arrested an walkaway inmate. 32-year-old Jeremiah Nichols drove away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May. He was arrested for DUI for driving his employer’s vehicle away from that work site. NDOC says an...
Dozens arrested for alleged mail fraud totaling $5 million in losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
2news.com
Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe
------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
Fox5 KVVU
Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
KTAR.com
2 US citizens arrested for smuggling horse trailer full of migrants into Arizona
PHOENIX — Two United States citizens were arrested last week after authorities said more than 33 migrants were found inside of a horse trailer. The suspect drivers face charges of human smuggling and possession of firearms, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release. The incident...
theeastcountygazette.com
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gas prices starting to decline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is starting to decline, falling six cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada sat at $5.38 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. But prices are still historically high. The statewide...
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists counted 263 Devils Hole pupfish last month, the highest autumn count since September 2003, the agency said in a statement. Devils Hole is a deep water-filled cavern in a detached unit of Death Valley National Park located in Nye County, Nevada. The pupfish live in the upper 80 feet (24.4 meters) of the water column and on a shallow, sun-lit shelf at the cavern’s mouth where they forage and spawn.
