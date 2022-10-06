ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

SFist

Shooting Outside UC Berkeley Dorms Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

There was a shooting early Saturday, following a busy Friday night of frat parties and activity on and off the UC Berkeley campus, that left four people injured and one dead — none of whom were students or affiliated with the school. The shooting took place outside the Unit...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland parents: guns and violence in schools unacceptable

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police confirmed that a gun was found on the campus of a high school Friday morning in Oakland. They say fortunately, it did not escalate to violence. Oakland Unified School District and the school itself did not release details, other than the incident happened at Dewey Academy.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Council Set to Receive ShotSpotter Technology Presentation

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council is set to receive a ShotSpotter Technology Presentation where they will direct staff regarding the potential future use of the technology. The presentation comes as Antioch Police say there was a 40% surge in gun violence in the City of Antioch in 2021–including 13 homicides. In 2022, the City of Antioch stands at 7 homicides.
ANTIOCH, CA
Oakland, CA
Education
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Education
KTVU FOX 2

Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested

Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning. Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow. After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Sept. 25-Oct 1: Antioch Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between September 25-October 1 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. On October 8, at approximately 11:55 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane off of Buchanan Road in the city of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days

Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus

One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting that happened one block from The UC Berkeley campus. Police say an unknown number of shorts were fired shortly after a fight broke out in the South Campus area early Saturday morning.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Students and community in mourning after recent shooting

On Saturday, October 2, two Berkeley High School students were shot and killed at a party in North Oakland. The BHS community held a memorial at Longfellow Middle School on Monday night. Students have also visited the second floor C-Building gallery memorial during the past few days. At the scene...
BERKELEY, CA

