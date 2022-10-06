Read full article on original website
SFist
Shooting Outside UC Berkeley Dorms Leaves One Dead, Four Injured
There was a shooting early Saturday, following a busy Friday night of frat parties and activity on and off the UC Berkeley campus, that left four people injured and one dead — none of whom were students or affiliated with the school. The shooting took place outside the Unit...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland parents: guns and violence in schools unacceptable
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police confirmed that a gun was found on the campus of a high school Friday morning in Oakland. They say fortunately, it did not escalate to violence. Oakland Unified School District and the school itself did not release details, other than the incident happened at Dewey Academy.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Set to Receive ShotSpotter Technology Presentation
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council is set to receive a ShotSpotter Technology Presentation where they will direct staff regarding the potential future use of the technology. The presentation comes as Antioch Police say there was a 40% surge in gun violence in the City of Antioch in 2021–including 13 homicides. In 2022, the City of Antioch stands at 7 homicides.
KTVU FOX 2
Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
KTVU FOX 2
Safety concerns at Stanford: University says worker dragged into basement and raped
Safety and security concerns are top of mind at Stanford University after a reported rape last week. Police say a woman working in her office was dragged into the basement and raped by a man Friday afternoon.
crimevoice.com
Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested
Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
KTVU FOX 2
Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning. Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow. After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks...
Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
eastcountytoday.net
Sept. 25-Oct 1: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between September 25-October 1 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. On October 8, at approximately 11:55 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane off of Buchanan Road in the city of Antioch.
Police activity at Fremont station delays BART trains
OAKLAND -- BART said just after 6 p.m. Sunday there was a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and Richmond direction due to police activity at the Fremont Station.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days
Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
Police search for Oakland girl, 14, missing since Friday morning
Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
One dead, one injured in Oakland shooting
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
'Thank God, it wasn't my time' | Oakland man says he may be victim of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — An Oakland man said he may be another victim of the elusive potential serial killer that has shot six people in Stockton, killing five, and shooting and killing another man in Oakland last year. "I guess thank God, it wasn't my time," said the man who...
Minor missing in Pleasant Hill
A Pleasant Hill teenager was reported missing on Sunday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
Oakland sees several sideshows overnight
OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus
One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting that happened one block from The UC Berkeley campus. Police say an unknown number of shorts were fired shortly after a fight broke out in the South Campus area early Saturday morning.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Students and community in mourning after recent shooting
On Saturday, October 2, two Berkeley High School students were shot and killed at a party in North Oakland. The BHS community held a memorial at Longfellow Middle School on Monday night. Students have also visited the second floor C-Building gallery memorial during the past few days. At the scene...
KTVU FOX 2
Displaced unhoused residents form new encampment in West Oakland
Just a couple of blocks from the Wood Street homeless encampment, there's a large empty parking lot owned by Caltrans. Many who are homeless say it's the perfect spot to set up camp. Many who have already been displaced say they have nowhere to go.
