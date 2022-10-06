ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland

pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights. City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads. “Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toronto, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

Greater Cleveland continues post-COVID tourism rebound, with more than 16 million visitors in 2021; full recovery not expected until 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland continues to rebound from the dramatic tourism downturn caused by the pandemic, attracting 16.1 million visitors in 2021. That’s up 17% over 2020 numbers, but still down substantially from the record 19.6 million visitors who came to Cleveland in 2019. David Gilbert, president...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'

For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beachwood Place#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Store Info
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17

AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
AVON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood’s Allamby shares journey to Cleveland Clinic emergency medicine doctor

Even from a young age, Dr. Carl Allamby wanted to become a doctor. Growing up in East Cleveland, he went to the doctor when his family could afford it and always felt inspired by the work a doctor does in preserving life and treating illnesses. But it was when Denzel Washington was cast to portray Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC medical drama, “St. Elsewhere,” from 1982 to 1988 that Allamby, for the first time, could see himself practicing medicine.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

How much could Doan Brook Park cost us?

When the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) presented its plan for Doan Brook Park, formerly Horseshoe Lake, it lacked this important information: How much would it cost residents of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights?. The NEORSD plan does not include funds for maintenance, improvements or management of the park....
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland

For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more

MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy