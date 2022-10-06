Read full article on original website
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
Best Mexican restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s always an excuse to eat Mexican. Greater Cleveland is home to a variety of south-of-the-border restaurants where the cuisine is rustic, but the flavors are complex.
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights. City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads. “Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them...
Greater Cleveland continues post-COVID tourism rebound, with more than 16 million visitors in 2021; full recovery not expected until 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland continues to rebound from the dramatic tourism downturn caused by the pandemic, attracting 16.1 million visitors in 2021. That’s up 17% over 2020 numbers, but still down substantially from the record 19.6 million visitors who came to Cleveland in 2019. David Gilbert, president...
cleveland19.com
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams CEO will give an update on the construction of their new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon. John G. Morikis, Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, will speak at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. The 36-floor office tower will be located just west of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
Brecksville residents to vote Nov. 8 on Brew Garden owner’s plan for restaurant-party center
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- On Nov. 8, voters here will decide whether the owner of Brew Garden in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights can build a fine-dining restaurant/party center at the northeast corner of Miller and South Edgerton roads. In July, City Council placed on the November ballot a rezoning that the...
Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17
AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
Heights Libraries’ Noble Branch addition could break ground in early spring
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Preliminary design plans for nearly doubling the size of the Noble Neighborhood Library Branch met with a “very enthusiastic” response at a community update last week. With hopes of breaking ground in early spring, Heights Library officials also plan to sit down with a...
Solon Council of PTAs’ Budget Bin sale set for Oct. 19-23 at new location
SOLON, Ohio – The Solon Council of PTAs’ fall Budget Bin consignment sale will have a new location and different hours this year. On Monday (Oct. 10), board Vice President Leanne Moses told the Solon Board of Education that the sale will be Oct. 19-23 in the gym at Parkside Elementary School, 6845 SOM Center Road.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood’s Allamby shares journey to Cleveland Clinic emergency medicine doctor
Even from a young age, Dr. Carl Allamby wanted to become a doctor. Growing up in East Cleveland, he went to the doctor when his family could afford it and always felt inspired by the work a doctor does in preserving life and treating illnesses. But it was when Denzel Washington was cast to portray Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC medical drama, “St. Elsewhere,” from 1982 to 1988 that Allamby, for the first time, could see himself practicing medicine.
How much could Doan Brook Park cost us?
When the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) presented its plan for Doan Brook Park, formerly Horseshoe Lake, it lacked this important information: How much would it cost residents of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights?. The NEORSD plan does not include funds for maintenance, improvements or management of the park....
coolcleveland.com
Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland
For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more
MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
