Oh, deer! How Ohio firefighters helped save a deer

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.

A deer had become stuck in a soccer goal net at Liederkranz Social and Soccer Club.

The local firefighters union shared photos of the trapped deer on Facebook .

Courtesy: Mansfield Fire Department Courtesy: Mansfield Fire Department

It’s not clear how long the deer was stuck but firefighters said, “there was no way he was getting out on his own.”

Crews had to cut the net. They say the deer then ran off but appeared to be okay.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.