Mansfield, OH

Oh, deer! How Ohio firefighters helped save a deer

By Danielle Cotterman
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.

A deer had become stuck in a soccer goal net at Liederkranz Social and Soccer Club.

The local firefighters union shared photos of the trapped deer on Facebook .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yl22H_0iP1Asaa00
Courtesy: Mansfield Fire Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkKb1_0iP1Asaa00
Courtesy: Mansfield Fire Department

It’s not clear how long the deer was stuck but firefighters said, “there was no way he was getting out on his own.”

Crews had to cut the net. They say the deer then ran off but appeared to be okay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 5

Matt Dooley
3d ago

Good work crew! Thanks for saving this deer I think all the soccer nets needs to be banned so it doesn’t get wrapped up around deer or any type of wildlife animals

Reply
2
 

