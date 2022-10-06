Oh, deer! How Ohio firefighters helped save a deer
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.
A deer had become stuck in a soccer goal net at Liederkranz Social and Soccer Club.Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the season in NE Ohio
The local firefighters union shared photos of the trapped deer on Facebook .
It’s not clear how long the deer was stuck but firefighters said, “there was no way he was getting out on his own.”
Crews had to cut the net. They say the deer then ran off but appeared to be okay.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 5