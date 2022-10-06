Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Jason Lloyd: Hard for me to sit here this season and get outraged after every Browns loss because we knew this would happen
Jason Lloyd explains why we shouldn’t be surprised about how the Browns season is playing out. How Anthony Walker’s injury has impacted the run defense. Thoughts on the Cleveland Guardians moving on including Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez.
Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral
After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
Mike Tomlin uses perfect one-liner to describe how bad Bills beat his Steelers
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills pulled their starters in the fourth quarter of a 38-3 blowout win at home on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense and his offense, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, were shut down by the Bills’ no. 1-ranked overall defense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
NFL・
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
NFL World Is Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Today
Browns feds are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland kicker Cade York had another rough Sunday, missing a couple of critical kicks in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While York had a big Week 1, fans are now calling for a change at kicker today. "Cut Cade...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
Browns part ways with veteran quarterback
The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen from the practice squad.
Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired
An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
Zac Taylor, La’el Collins downplay sideline exchange during Ravens game
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor was caught by NBC’s cameras having an animated exchange with starting right tackle La’el Collins on Sunday night. The incident happened after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw an incomplete shovel pass to Stanley Morgan on a fourth down at the goal line late in the third quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
'I'm not flashing you': Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has eventful post-win ride
CLEVELAND – For a moment on his way home Friday evening, Guardians manager Terry Francona might have thought he was on Bourbon Street. Francona was riding his scooter from Progressive Field to his apartment on East Fourth Street after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of their...
Kevin Stefanski speaks on 30-28 loss to the Chargers: Transcript
BEREA, Ohio - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions from reporters on Monday, regarding Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department. Opening statement:. “Injury front, like I mentioned yesterday, (CB) Denzel (Ward) is in the concussion...
Tampa Bay Manager, Kevin Cash, Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment
Kevin Cash gave Cleveland fans a huge compliment before game two of the Wild Card series between the Rays and the Guardians.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0