OBITUARY: Janice Faye Williams Greene
ROCKINGHAM — Janice Faye Williams Greene, 74, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Mrs. Greene was born Oct. 21, 1947 in Dillon, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Clarence “Buck” and Elsie Lee Tucker Williams. She was a homemaker and a...
OBITUARY: Pearl Grant
CORDOVA — Pearl Grant, 90, of Cordova, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 25, 1932 in Richmond County a daughter of the late A.L. and Ollie Greene Leonhardt. Pearl was a loyal and faithful member Highland...
OBITUARY: Willie Esther Gainey
ROCKINGHAM — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Mother Willie Esther Gainey, 74, while a patient at Richmond County Hospice Haven in Rockingham, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance in...
Middle School Sports Report
After a tough start to its season last week at Sandy Grove, Hamlet Middle’s football program rebounded on Wednesday, Oct. 5 with a 24-0 victory at in-county opponent Cordova Middle School. “This week’s win over Cordova was a team effort,” shared Hamlet Middle School football coach Kevin Alfonso. “A...
