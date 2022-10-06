Read full article on original website
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant
Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
Dawson shooting leaves one injured
The investigation continues, after a shooting in Dawson Sunday. Dawson police tell FOX 31 that they responded to the Standley-Oxford Apartments on 7th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Police say a young, black male was shot and is in the hospital recovering from the gunshot wound. A white vehicle was...
Albany Fire Department connects with children to teach fire safety and prevention
October 9-15 is recognized as Fire Prevention Week and the theme for the 100th anniversary is "fire won't wait. Plan your escape." The main goal this year is to educate everyone about simple, but important actions that can be taken to keep themselves and others around them safe from fires.
