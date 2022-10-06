ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant

Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
ASHBURN, GA
Dawson shooting leaves one injured

The investigation continues, after a shooting in Dawson Sunday. Dawson police tell FOX 31 that they responded to the Standley-Oxford Apartments on 7th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Police say a young, black male was shot and is in the hospital recovering from the gunshot wound. A white vehicle was...
DAWSON, GA

