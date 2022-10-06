Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
KATV
Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock serves hundreds a week
Little Rock (KATV) — Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock has been serving those in Central Arkansas since 1970. They focus on giving nutritious food and groceries to people who need a little help in tough times. Marquita Norment is one of the recipients of food for her family.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
KATV
CALS held the 2022 Little Rock mayoral forum
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Four men stepped into the Ron Robinson Theater on Monday to discuss who will be the next mayor. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz all gathered on stage to talk about a variety of topics from government accountability to LITfest and violent crime.
Teenager and visitors react to the weekend of violence in Little Rock
A violent Saturday night in Little Rock left one person dead and two others injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
Little Rock mayor, pastors react to weekend violence
Following shootings over the weekend that involved three teenagers, local pastors are calling for change.
FBI’s latest crime stats show Arkansas and Little Rock getting more violent
FBI stats who violent crime in Arkansas and Little Rock is on the rise, as it is nationally.
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas experts share tips on how to keep children safe from harming themselves with guns
ARKANSAS, USA — Following the tragedy on Tuesday night where a one-year-old reportedly shot herself in Little Rock, the Police Department reminded all gun owners how to store them safely, so this doesn't happen again. "It's a very tragic situation. It's very sad," Sergeant Michael Lundy said. Lundy said...
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Arkansas state officials said that a Hot Springs man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Garland County.
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KARK
Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
LRSD: Central High student caught with gun, marijuana on bus
The principal of Little Rock Central High School said a student suspected of having marijuana on a school bus was also found with a gun.
KATV
LRPD investigate downtown homicide
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Little Rock police department is investigating a homicide that happened on the 200th block of 4th street Sunday morning. According to authorities when officers got to the scene they found a 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local...
Homicide in Little Rock leaves 19-year-old dead, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of 4th street on Sunday. According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital...
LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
Comments / 1