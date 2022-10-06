ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock serves hundreds a week

Little Rock (KATV) — Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock has been serving those in Central Arkansas since 1970. They focus on giving nutritious food and groceries to people who need a little help in tough times. Marquita Norment is one of the recipients of food for her family.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

CALS held the 2022 Little Rock mayoral forum

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Four men stepped into the Ron Robinson Theater on Monday to discuss who will be the next mayor. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz all gathered on stage to talk about a variety of topics from government accountability to LITfest and violent crime.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRPD investigate downtown homicide

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Little Rock police department is investigating a homicide that happened on the 200th block of 4th street Sunday morning. According to authorities when officers got to the scene they found a 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR

