mynbc5.com
Vermont lawmakers come together to change rules for upcoming session
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Joint Rules Committee meeting Monday to review rules for the upcoming legislative session starting in January. COVID-19 policies for the public are remaining predominantly the same. There will be signage on the doors advising people to be vaccinated and to stay away if you’re experiencing symptoms.
WCAX
YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” the results of a new political poll, commissioned by WCAX News. Plus, it’s a constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, but Election Day is challenging for Americans who struggle to read. We speak with experts and activists working to insure the “Right to Read.”
Vermont Statehouse drops Covid vaccination and testing rules
Legislators said enforcement of the old screening process for visitors to the capitol has been nonexistent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Statehouse drops Covid vaccination and testing rules.
WCAX
Where will they go? Vermont scrambles to find housing for violent juvenile offenders
Secret Wall Partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition. Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues. Updated:...
Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters
Reports of an incident during the Vermont Pride Parade on Sept. 18 circulated online, bringing attention to a gay man’s campaign against the transgender community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters.
NECN
Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont
Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
vermontbiz.com
Dailey, Boisvert saluted as top human resources professionals in Vermont
Kevin Dailey, VP of administration and chief human resource officer at Southwestern Vermont Health Care, and Dillon Boisvert, manager of HR and employee development at United Way of Northwest Vermont, were honored as top professionals in their field by the Vermont State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management(link is external).
vermontbiz.com
Del Trecco: Today is World Mental Health Day
By Michael Del Trecco, Interim President and CEO, VAHHS Today is World Mental Health Day and I hope you all will join me in acknowledging the challenges we face here in Vermont and across the globe to increase awareness, reduce barriers and normalize treatment. I also hope you will act. For far too many Vermonters, stigma is an impenetrable wall that prevents us from realizing we are not well—it keeps us from seeking help, and it leads to incredible suffering.
WCAX
How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. That’s according to a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. According to the poll,...
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott calls for empathy following dispute over trans athlete's locker room use
RANDOLPH, Vt. — The situation erupted into public employees receiving death threats and Vermont’s governor calling for calm and kindness. “I just think we all have an obligation to dial down the rhetoric,” Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said Tuesday in response to a question about divisiveness swirling around Randolph Union High School.
vermontjournal.com
3rd Annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.
vermontbiz.com
Secretary Condos encourages voters to make a voting plan
“Voting early is as easy as ‘sign, seal & send!’”. Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermonters to make their voting plan for the November 8, 2022 Vermont General Election. “Whether you plan to vote early by mail, in-person at your Town Clerk’s...
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
The Deeper Dig: Exiting education
School districts across the state have scrambled to fill not just teaching positions, but also support staff roles, such as custodians, bus drivers and paraprofessionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: Exiting education.
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
WCAX
New data to bolster Vermont’s domestic violence accountability efforts
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Council on Domestic violence is ramping up their data collection, specifically for domestic violence accountability programs. These programs are meant to help people who use abuse and control in intimate relationships to change their ways. While they’ve kept track of things like how many...
VTDigger
It's time for second homes to become first homes
Homeownership is the cornerstone of democracy in this country. No one should have to rent simply because they were born in the wrong decade. It is past time to act to make sure all Vermont families have a fair chance to become homeowners. Homes are not an investment, they are...
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
