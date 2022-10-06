ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont lawmakers come together to change rules for upcoming session

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Joint Rules Committee meeting Monday to review rules for the upcoming legislative session starting in January. COVID-19 policies for the public are remaining predominantly the same. There will be signage on the doors advising people to be vaccinated and to stay away if you’re experiencing symptoms.
WCAX

YCQM: Oct. 9, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” the results of a new political poll, commissioned by WCAX News. Plus, it’s a constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, but Election Day is challenging for Americans who struggle to read. We speak with experts and activists working to insure the “Right to Read.”
vermontbiz.com

Dailey, Boisvert saluted as top human resources professionals in Vermont

Kevin Dailey, VP of administration and chief human resource officer at Southwestern Vermont Health Care, and Dillon Boisvert, manager of HR and employee development at United Way of Northwest Vermont, were honored as top professionals in their field by the Vermont State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management(link is external).
vermontbiz.com

Del Trecco: Today is World Mental Health Day

By Michael Del Trecco, Interim President and CEO, VAHHS Today is World Mental Health Day and I hope you all will join me in acknowledging the challenges we face here in Vermont and across the globe to increase awareness, reduce barriers and normalize treatment. I also hope you will act. For far too many Vermonters, stigma is an impenetrable wall that prevents us from realizing we are not well—it keeps us from seeking help, and it leads to incredible suffering.
vermontjournal.com

3rd Annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.
vermontbiz.com

Secretary Condos encourages voters to make a voting plan

“Voting early is as easy as ‘sign, seal & send!’”. Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermonters to make their voting plan for the November 8, 2022 Vermont General Election. “Whether you plan to vote early by mail, in-person at your Town Clerk’s...
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: Exiting education

School districts across the state have scrambled to fill not just teaching positions, but also support staff roles, such as custodians, bus drivers and paraprofessionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: Exiting education.
WCAX

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
WCAX

New data to bolster Vermont’s domestic violence accountability efforts

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Council on Domestic violence is ramping up their data collection, specifically for domestic violence accountability programs. These programs are meant to help people who use abuse and control in intimate relationships to change their ways. While they’ve kept track of things like how many...
VTDigger

It's time for second homes to become first homes

Homeownership is the cornerstone of democracy in this country. No one should have to rent simply because they were born in the wrong decade. It is past time to act to make sure all Vermont families have a fair chance to become homeowners. Homes are not an investment, they are...
wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
