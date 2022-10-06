Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry appears in court, pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in court Monday after a crash that led to his arrest Saturday night. A likely plea agreement will be submitted at a sentencing on November 7. The Allen County Prosecutor’s...
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested overnight for OWI
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
wfft.com
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police officers say they heard several gunshots being fired while they were on patrol near Hanna Street and Hayden Street. FWPD Dispatch then received a call about a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments on East Washington Boulevard.
WLFI.com
Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area. The jury also found Anthony J. Lopez, 42, guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, of South Whitley. Lopez faces up to 91 years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 8, The Journal Gazette reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
WTHR
Police: Suspect in Angola double murder killed in shootout
ANGOLA, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a homicide suspect on the south side of Angola early Sunday. Police have not shared identities of three men who died, one of whom was the suspect in the shooting deaths of the other two.
Dem Indiana mayor arrested for alleged drunk driving: 'I want to apologize'
Police arrested Ft. Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, for allegedly driving while drunk Saturday. He was released Sunday morning without bail and soon released a statement.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Two men found shot dead in Angola, suspect killed by police
ANGOLA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A suspect in a double homicide was killed in a shootout with police early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). Police say the man was a suspect in the killing of two people earlier in the night. Police found the bodies of two people outside of a home on North Elizabeth Street in Angola around 1 a.m., a release sent by ISP says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvbam.com
Three dead after Sunday morning shooting incidents in Angola
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Three persons are dead after three shooting incidents in Angola on Sunday morning. The last two incidents involved three Angola Police officers and a Indiana State Trooper. The Indiana State Police says officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call just after 1:00 a.m.
abc57.com
Two arrested on drug charges following search by IDOC parole agents
Two people were arrested on drug charges after Marshall County deputies and K-9 Diesel assisted the Indiana Department Corrections at a home on Kenilworth Road in Argos, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said suspected methamphetamine, narcotics, paraphernalia and other drug related items were found in the home.
WANE-TV
Court docs: 16-year-old charged with murder in Wildwood Avenue killing; accused of setting up fake drug deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police used witnesses, home surveillance footage and even a location app on a cell phone to corner a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teen during what may have been a fake drug deal this past weekend, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
wfft.com
Police in Angola kill man in shootout
Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday. Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley. Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: FWPD welcomes new therapy dog to the force
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its newest member to the force on Monday– Tinsley. Tinsley will serve as a therapy dog to the department. The dog is named after Officer David Tinsley, who passed away in the line of duty in 2018.
WOWO News
One injured in overnight shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting overnight Sunday. Police were patrolling the area of Hanna Street and Hayden Street at 3:24 a.m. when they heard several gunshots nearby. Dispatch received a report on a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments in the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard just east of downtown. Police arrived and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartments.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police arrest nine suspects in drug investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested nine people in connection to a fentanyl drug investigation. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division has been investigating the sale of conterfeit blue M30 pills, containing fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the serving of search warrants at five locations.
Comments / 0