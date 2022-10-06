Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day
Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
Android Authority
How to record phone calls on your iPhone
Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
Phone Arena
Google confirms that the Tensor G2 is actually a 5nm chip
During its Made by Google October event, the tech giant revealed the Tensor G2. For quite some time now, the Internet assumed that under the Pixel 7's hood beats a 4nm silicon due to rumors and Google not confirming the Tensor G2's process technology. However, it appears that the Internet...
Phone Arena
Don't expect the USB-C iPhone 15 to also offer faster charging
After the recent passage of the common charging standard requirements in the European Parliament, Apple will have to equip the last holdouts among its devices that feature a Lightning port, with a USB-C one by the end of 2024. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple won't be waiting for the...
makeuseof.com
The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases
Phones have become an integral part of everyday life. This means they are used often, indoors and outdoors, and across different environments. The best way to ensure your phone doesn't get broken thanks to drops, scratches, or falls is by protecting it with a phone case. Thankfully, iPhone cases have...
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
How to clear the cache on an iPhone
IF YOUR iPhone is running a bit slow, don't immediately resort to buying a new one. You might just need to clear your caches to boost your iPhone's speed. Depending on the type of cache you want to clear, there are several ways to proceed. Clear your Safari cache. It...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro massively discounted for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Samsung continues to find profitable markets for its rugged smartphones, so the Galaxy Xcover line remain as prosperous as ever. Obviously, you can buy a two-year-old Galaxy Xcover smartphone right now if you want to, many retailers and carriers still have them in stock. These older devices are excellent products...
Phone Arena
Save over $300 on Motorola's beastly Edge Plus 2022
And just like that, it's almost day two of the Prime Early Access Sale event, so if you haven't made up your mind already about which phone to get, we are here to help. If you want a premium phone that doesn't cheap out on the basics, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is an amazing choice, and right now, it is marked down by up to $300.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 bug activates Crash Detection and calls 911 with the user on a rollercoaster
The iPhone 14 series has had its share of bugs this year, including one that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. Eventually, Apple sent out iOS 16.0.2 to fix the problem. One of the strangest bugs we've heard of can be blamed on the iPhone 14 line's new Crash Detection feature which detects when an automobile accident might have occurred and will call for emergency help if it sees that the iPhone user is not responding within 20 seconds after the impact.
CNET
How to Scrub Your iPhone to Free Up Storage
Consider all those photos, GIFs, group chats, games and music libraries taking up space on your iPhone. It has likely become a storage hub for much more than just basic text messages. But that also means it can be easy to run out of space. Even though Apple increased the iPhone's default storage from to 128GB for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, that might not be enough for everyone.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Phone Arena
The silently amazing Galaxy S21 FE is even more affordable for a limited time
If you are still undecided on what phone to get during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, may we recommend the ill-timed but otherwise great Galaxy S21 FE?. Samsung's latest budget flagship was released earlier this year and despite its tempting $699.99 price and flagship-level specs, it didn't get the attention it deserved because it was announced around the same time as the S22 series.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: It's not Apple who should be scared, it's Samsung…
Techtober got me thinking – with everything that's happened so far in 2022, one thing is for sure: Google is on the up and up! Starting with the Pixel 6, the search engine giant finally found its own unique "voice" when it comes to smartphones – delivering a design that's distinctly and unmistakably Google.
Phone Arena
Sony's compact (and tall) Xperia 5 III 5G powerhouse is more affordable than ever before
Even though Sony hasn't made any global or US top ten best-selling smartphone lists in a fairly long time and that situation is unlikely to change in the near (or distant) future, there are clear benefits to purchasing and owning high-end Xperia devices. In a world of strikingly similar Android...
Phone Arena
Get the unbeatable Pixel 6a while it's the cheapest it has ever been
Google's incredible Pixel 6a, which is a midranger in name only, has fallen to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Google's affordable phones are some of the best in business and Google went a step ahead with the Pixel 6a by giving it flagship power. The phone is fueled by the proprietary Tensor chip, the same SoC that also powers the Pixel 6 duo. Moreover, the first-gen Tensor is almost as fast as Pixel 7's Tensor G2, so you will be all set performance-wise if you opt for the more affordable Pixel 6a.
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
9to5Mac
Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with notification fixes, improved camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro, more
Apple is continuing to fix some of the early bugs affecting iOS 16 as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The company is now rolling out iOS 16.0.3, which includes additional bug fixes and performance improvements for notifications, the Camera app, and more. You can update your...
