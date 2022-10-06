ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

fsuthevoice.com

Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review

Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Pearl Grant

CORDOVA — Pearl Grant, 90, of Cordova, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 25, 1932 in Richmond County a daughter of the late A.L. and Ollie Greene Leonhardt. Pearl was a loyal and faithful member Highland...
CORDOVA, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Hoptoberfest at the Rock ’22

ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds of people filled their cups with craft brews Saturday at Rockingham Dragway for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hoptoberfest. More than 16 craft beers from across the state, including several varieties Southern Pines Brewing Co., were on tap at the festival. Attendees tried...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
MAXTON, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Janice Faye Williams Greene

ROCKINGHAM — Janice Faye Williams Greene, 74, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Mrs. Greene was born Oct. 21, 1947 in Dillon, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Clarence “Buck” and Elsie Lee Tucker Williams. She was a homemaker and a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Willie Esther Gainey

ROCKINGHAM — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Mother Willie Esther Gainey, 74, while a patient at Richmond County Hospice Haven in Rockingham, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
City
Hamlet, NC
richmondobserver

Middle School Sports Report

After a tough start to its season last week at Sandy Grove, Hamlet Middle’s football program rebounded on Wednesday, Oct. 5 with a 24-0 victory at in-county opponent Cordova Middle School. “This week’s win over Cordova was a team effort,” shared Hamlet Middle School football coach Kevin Alfonso. “A...
HAMLET, NC
WBTW News13

Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Police investigating shooting in downtown Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Main Street in the downtown business district. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., while many people were eating lunch or browsing stores near the scene. More than 12 shell casings were seen near the railroad tracks at...
ABERDEEN, NC
WMBF

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
LUMBERTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Police seek tips in armed robbery

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking tips to solve a Sunday evening robbery. According to Capt. Chris Young with the LPD, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Rob’s Convenience on South Caledonia Road in reference to an armed robbery. When officers arrived on the scene they...
LAURINBURG, NC

