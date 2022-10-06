Read full article on original website
fsuthevoice.com
Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review
Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Pearl Grant
CORDOVA — Pearl Grant, 90, of Cordova, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 25, 1932 in Richmond County a daughter of the late A.L. and Ollie Greene Leonhardt. Pearl was a loyal and faithful member Highland...
Richmond County Ag Fair returns next week
HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair returns to the corner of N.C. 38 next week for the first time since 2019. The fair, a fundraiser for the Hamlet Lions Club, was put on hold the previous two years in response to the COVID pandemic. For those hoping to...
PHOTOS: Hoptoberfest at the Rock ’22
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds of people filled their cups with craft brews Saturday at Rockingham Dragway for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hoptoberfest. More than 16 craft beers from across the state, including several varieties Southern Pines Brewing Co., were on tap at the festival. Attendees tried...
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Janice Faye Williams Greene
ROCKINGHAM — Janice Faye Williams Greene, 74, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Mrs. Greene was born Oct. 21, 1947 in Dillon, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Clarence “Buck” and Elsie Lee Tucker Williams. She was a homemaker and a...
WRAL
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Willie Esther Gainey
ROCKINGHAM — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Mother Willie Esther Gainey, 74, while a patient at Richmond County Hospice Haven in Rockingham, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance in...
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
richmondobserver
Middle School Sports Report
After a tough start to its season last week at Sandy Grove, Hamlet Middle’s football program rebounded on Wednesday, Oct. 5 with a 24-0 victory at in-county opponent Cordova Middle School. “This week’s win over Cordova was a team effort,” shared Hamlet Middle School football coach Kevin Alfonso. “A...
Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station
A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
Richmond County traffic stop nets crack, pot find
HAMLET — A man with outstanding warrants in two counties is facing drug charges in Richmond County following a weekend traffic stop. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team reportedly stopped a vehicle with expired registration plates in Hamlet Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a press release issued Monday.
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
Hartsville man, 37, identified as victim in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to authorities. William Euten, 37, died in the crash, Coroner Todd Hardee said. He was driving a Chevrolet Geo Metro that was involved in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th […]
Man told 911 dispatch that woman attacked him before shooting in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged after a shooting on Saturday that injured a woman in Randolph County. Calls to 911 reveal that the man who investigators say pulled the trigger said that a woman attacked him in his car before he allegedly shot her. He said multiple times that he did […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Police investigating shooting in downtown Aberdeen
Aberdeen Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Main Street in the downtown business district. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., while many people were eating lunch or browsing stores near the scene. More than 12 shell casings were seen near the railroad tracks at...
WMBF
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
cbs17
Fayetteville house fire under investigation, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a house fire in Fayetteville that happened Sunday morning. At about 8:06 a.m., firefighters said they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Argon Ave. They said the fire was showing from the home when they...
Police seek tips in armed robbery
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking tips to solve a Sunday evening robbery. According to Capt. Chris Young with the LPD, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Rob’s Convenience on South Caledonia Road in reference to an armed robbery. When officers arrived on the scene they...
