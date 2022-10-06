ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford school bus involved in crash at Auburn St and Greenview Ave

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities responded to an accident involving a Rockford Public School District school bus at Auburn Street and Greenview Avenue.

At least two people were loaded into ambulances at the scene, around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

A maroon SUV suffered damage in the crash.

Authorities at the scene said the incident was “fairly minor” but did not disclose further details.

DEVELOPING…

