ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Marie Poindexter-Hornback announces bid for Hawthorne Treasurer

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – Tax and Accounting Professional Marie Poindexter-Hornback has announced her bid for the city-wide office of Hawthorne City Treasurer. Hornback, who has nearly three decades of experience in finance and accounting, currently works as a Full Time Accountant, runs her own tax preparation firm and has experience in budget development and implementation, financial transactions, accounts payable and receivables, portfolio investments, securities, and both internal and external audits.
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

UTLA alleges LAUSD is hiding teacher shortage crisis

District Pulls Librarians, Counselors & Others into Classrooms to Cover Vacancies— Harming Student Learning & Teacher Instruction. LOS ANGELES — The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has filed an unfair practice charge against Los Angeles Unified School District for obscuring the actual number of job vacancies in LAUSD. The result of these vacancies has led to a depreciation of working conditions for educators and learning challenges for students. Instead of ensuring competitive salaries and benefits to hire and retain teachers in current vacancies the district has simply forced unilateral reassignments. UTLA members have been covering classes during their planning periods, lunch breaks, and providing instruction for subjects and grade levels outside their immediate expertise. The district has failed to provide educators with the exact numbers regarding the current vacancy crisis across the district.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing after being last seen in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Inglewood. Esmeralda Mendoza was last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of 111th Street, near Morningside High School, according to the Inglewood Police Department. Esmeralda is...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Nury Martinez resigns as LA Council President following racist remarks

LOS ANGELES – Nury Martinez has stepped down as president of the Los Angeles City Council after audio leaked of her making vile racist comments about the son of her colleague, Oaxacan Latinos, and Koreans. Martinez did not resign from her Council District 6 seat despite growing calls from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
Compton, CA
Education
City
Lynwood, CA
Local
California Education
2urbangirls.com

LA city council members under fire for racist remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign Sunday over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s young son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during a talk with Councilman Gil Cedillo and L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Councilwoman Hutt calls for colleagues to resign, says she’s `not a pawn’

LOS ANGELES – Describing herself as “a Black woman, not a pawn” after a leaked recording involving three council members and a top county labor official last year indicated she was a preferred candidate to serve as a fill-in council member for the 10th District, Councilwoman Heather Hutt called Monday for colleagues Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang intervention program lands transit ambassador detail

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) kicked off the opening of the Crenshaw/LAX rail line to much fanfare Friday, Oct. 7 after the opening was delayed multiple times. In the interim, the transit authority board members voted to expend $100 million on transit ambassadors designed to be unarmed responders...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Application#Vouchers#K12#Linus College
2urbangirls.com

`Oldies but Goodies’: Radio legend Art Laboe dies at 97

LOS ANGELES – Memorial services were pending Monday for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock ‘n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.”. Laboe died Friday at his home in Palm Springs, following...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $32 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including a pair at...
EASTVALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
2urbangirls.com

Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mixed-Use development planned for former Inglewood car wash

The Inglewood Planning Commission adopted a resolution to approve a mixed-use project at 939 Manchester and determined the project is exempt from further review under the California Environmental Quality Act. Allied Urban is the developer seeking to build an eight-story mixed-use project on the site that currently houses a car...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Where Ya At Attorney General Rob Bonta?

I guess it flew under the media’s radar when CA Attorney General Rob Bonta stood alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Friday during a press conference on mail fraud. What’s more jarring is his silence on the investigation into Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Peace over Violence and Patti Giggans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Home burglaries on the rise in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) – Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Veteran LA County DA seeks depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff

LOS ANGELES – A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, should be denied depositions of Gascón and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
LYNWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy