Marie Poindexter-Hornback announces bid for Hawthorne Treasurer
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – Tax and Accounting Professional Marie Poindexter-Hornback has announced her bid for the city-wide office of Hawthorne City Treasurer. Hornback, who has nearly three decades of experience in finance and accounting, currently works as a Full Time Accountant, runs her own tax preparation firm and has experience in budget development and implementation, financial transactions, accounts payable and receivables, portfolio investments, securities, and both internal and external audits.
UTLA alleges LAUSD is hiding teacher shortage crisis
District Pulls Librarians, Counselors & Others into Classrooms to Cover Vacancies— Harming Student Learning & Teacher Instruction. LOS ANGELES — The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has filed an unfair practice charge against Los Angeles Unified School District for obscuring the actual number of job vacancies in LAUSD. The result of these vacancies has led to a depreciation of working conditions for educators and learning challenges for students. Instead of ensuring competitive salaries and benefits to hire and retain teachers in current vacancies the district has simply forced unilateral reassignments. UTLA members have been covering classes during their planning periods, lunch breaks, and providing instruction for subjects and grade levels outside their immediate expertise. The district has failed to provide educators with the exact numbers regarding the current vacancy crisis across the district.
Teen reported missing after being last seen in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Inglewood. Esmeralda Mendoza was last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of 111th Street, near Morningside High School, according to the Inglewood Police Department. Esmeralda is...
Nury Martinez resigns as LA Council President following racist remarks
LOS ANGELES – Nury Martinez has stepped down as president of the Los Angeles City Council after audio leaked of her making vile racist comments about the son of her colleague, Oaxacan Latinos, and Koreans. Martinez did not resign from her Council District 6 seat despite growing calls from...
Letter to the Editor: Is the LA County Fed president engaged in “quid pro quo” in Long Beach?
As the fallout continues in Los Angeles on the racist comments spewing between LA County Fed president Ron Hererra and members of the city council, don’t lose focus that Hererra is also steering obscene amounts of money to Long Beach mayoral candidate Rex Richardson in what some could say is “quid pro quo”.
LA city council members under fire for racist remarks
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign Sunday over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s young son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during a talk with Councilman Gil Cedillo and L.A....
LA Councilwoman Hutt calls for colleagues to resign, says she’s `not a pawn’
LOS ANGELES – Describing herself as “a Black woman, not a pawn” after a leaked recording involving three council members and a top county labor official last year indicated she was a preferred candidate to serve as a fill-in council member for the 10th District, Councilwoman Heather Hutt called Monday for colleagues Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign.
Gang intervention program lands transit ambassador detail
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) kicked off the opening of the Crenshaw/LAX rail line to much fanfare Friday, Oct. 7 after the opening was delayed multiple times. In the interim, the transit authority board members voted to expend $100 million on transit ambassadors designed to be unarmed responders...
LA City Council engulfed in turmoil over racist comments made by council members, union president
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and council colleagues Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León were engaged in a rather candid conversation with Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor about the redistricting process and the conversation was not only recorded but was leaked to the press. And it’s ugly.
`Oldies but Goodies’: Radio legend Art Laboe dies at 97
LOS ANGELES – Memorial services were pending Monday for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock ‘n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.”. Laboe died Friday at his home in Palm Springs, following...
Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $32 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including a pair at...
Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
Mixed-Use development planned for former Inglewood car wash
The Inglewood Planning Commission adopted a resolution to approve a mixed-use project at 939 Manchester and determined the project is exempt from further review under the California Environmental Quality Act. Allied Urban is the developer seeking to build an eight-story mixed-use project on the site that currently houses a car...
Letter to the Editor: Where Ya At Attorney General Rob Bonta?
I guess it flew under the media’s radar when CA Attorney General Rob Bonta stood alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Friday during a press conference on mail fraud. What’s more jarring is his silence on the investigation into Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Peace over Violence and Patti Giggans.
Home burglaries on the rise in Long Beach
LONG BEACH (CNS) – Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police...
Veteran LA County DA seeks depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff
LOS ANGELES – A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, should be denied depositions of Gascón and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
