El Paso County, TX

City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso shelters see relief after migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shelters across El Paso appear to be less crowded with migrants despite more of them making their way through the borderland. "It's a bit calmer even though we are seeing a large number of individuals," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the homeless.
EL PASO, TX
El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
EL PASO, TX
Rollover crash reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
EL PASO, TX
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
EL PASO, TX
Mural for Indigenous Peoples Day unveiled in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was unveiled in Las Cruces Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The mural displayed four portraits of historically important Native American figures. These larger-than-life depictions honor native culture and pay homage to legendary warriors: Apache chief Victorio, Geronimo, Nana, and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
FABENS, TX
Overturned semi-truck on I-10 east slows traffic near Mesquite

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 10 east between Mesquite and Vado Drive. The left lane and left shoulder were closed and our crew member said they could see debris covering the left shoulder Monday morning. Injuries and what caused the semi-truck to overturn is...
MESQUITE, NM

