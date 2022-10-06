Read full article on original website
Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes duel over crime and abortion in Wisconsin Senate debate
Rising crime and access to abortion emerged as two major flashpoints Friday in the first Wisconsin Senate debate between Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The showdown in Milwaukee — the first of two televised debates — came just a month before the Nov. 8...
Jan. 6 suspects in a D.C. jail think Guantanamo would be better. I’ve got news for them.
When I saw that 34 Jan. 6 defendants signed a handwritten letter asking to be transferred from a Washington, D.C., jail to the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, I raised an eyebrow like everyone else. The letter was submitted in court Friday and started trending on Twitter on Monday.
Abortion bombshell rocks Georgia Senate race. Neither candidate wants to discuss it.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Another shoe dropped in the unfolding drama involving Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker when The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that the ex-girlfriend whose abortion he is alleged to have paid for in 2009 is also the mother of one of his four children. But the next...
Rep. Elissa Slotkin says Democrats need 'new blood' in 2024
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said the Democratic party needs "new blood" in Congress and the White House in 2024, but committed to supporting President Joe Biden if he runs for re-election. During an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” Sunday, Slotkin, 46, who is running for re-election this year,...
NBC News
Five must-watch campaign ads from this week
Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention this week:. In Pennsylvania's race for governor, Republican nominee Doug Mastriano is out with his first ad of the general election. It highlights the time he served in the U.S. Army and the leadership skills he learned there. "He took it...
Alabama’s arguments in voting rights case are clearly grounded in white supremacy
On Tuesday, Alabama confirmed what we have long known to be true: Lawmakers there are willing to do anything in their power to deny the rights of communities of color. During oral arguments before the Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asserted that they have the authority to bypass the Voting Rights Act, a move that would give them free rein to essentially draw maps that favor white voters over voters of color.
Sens. Rick Scott and Tom Cotton to campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia
Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas announced they will travel to Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Last week, The Daily Beast reported allegations that Walker, who supports a ban on abortion without any exceptions,...
Republican leaders double down on support for Herschel Walker
Republican leaders are doubling down on their support of Senate candidate Herschel Walker as he pushes back against abortion allegations. Senators Rick Scott and Tom Cotton announced they’ll campaign for Walker in Georgia this week. NBC learned that the National Republican Senatorial Committee will redirect money to the race and send more staff in to help.Oct. 9, 2022.
Democrats tried to pre-empt the GOP's 'soft on crime' attacks. It may not work.
WASHINGTON — Some Democrats in tough re-election campaigns have tried to inoculate themselves on crime ahead of the midterm elections, hoping to counter brutal Republican ads on the issue. It may not work. In Minnesota's hotly contested race in the 2nd District, based in St. Paul, Rep. Angie Craig...
Chicago still needs a long-term support system to handle influx of migrants, advocates say
CHICAGO — As migrants continue to be bused into the city, advocacy groups that have been working with the undocumented community say the city still has to fill many structural holes to support and sustain not only the new arrivals but also the existing undocumented community. Since August, Texas...
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin released from jail but still faces deportation
Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a German heiress to scam her way into a posh New York lifestyle, was released from an upstate jail Friday with hopes of fighting deportation, officials said. Sorokin, who also used the name Anna Delvey, posted a $10,000 bond and will have to remain...
DOJ suspects Trump may have more classified documents
The DOJ suspects that former President Trump still has documents that belong to the government and possibly even classified material, sources tell NBC News. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has the latest on the ongoing investigation.Oct. 7, 2022.
