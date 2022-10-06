ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention this week:. In Pennsylvania's race for governor, Republican nominee Doug Mastriano is out with his first ad of the general election. It highlights the time he served in the U.S. Army and the leadership skills he learned there. "He took it...
Alabama’s arguments in voting rights case are clearly grounded in white supremacy

On Tuesday, Alabama confirmed what we have long known to be true: Lawmakers there are willing to do anything in their power to deny the rights of communities of color. During oral arguments before the Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asserted that they have the authority to bypass the Voting Rights Act, a move that would give them free rein to essentially draw maps that favor white voters over voters of color.
Republican leaders double down on support for Herschel Walker

Republican leaders are doubling down on their support of Senate candidate Herschel Walker as he pushes back against abortion allegations. Senators Rick Scott and Tom Cotton announced they’ll campaign for Walker in Georgia this week. NBC learned that the National Republican Senatorial Committee will redirect money to the race and send more staff in to help.Oct. 9, 2022.
