ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti win Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational

Tanner McDonald, Peyton Underwood and Dale Cagnolatti were behind heading into the final round of the Sixth Annual Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational. They didn’t end that way. The trio shot the low round in Sunday’s shamble format, 127, to easily wipe out a one-stroke deficit and win the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Alabama Now

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. clash with words after Jackson State win

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation

Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Brandon, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS
Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
Brandon, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
AL.com

Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game

Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bossip

Deion Sanders Talks Altercation With Alabama State Head Coach

Deion Sanders hit the post-game press conference after defeating Alabama State ready to defend himself against claims from Eddie Robinson Jr who said Sanders disrespected the team and isn’t SWAC. This weekend Deion Sanders and Jackson State continued their dominance in the SWAC by heading to Alabama State as...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Bike wheels on a gravel road

Joe Giambrone has never backed away from a physical challenge. Hundred-mile-plus bike rides? Peasy. Triathlons? Been there, done that, got a closet full of T-shirts to prove it. So the Vicksburg resident went looking for the next challenge to conquer and found it — biking up and down the back...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Morgan
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, October 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Walk, don’t run: Race walk controversy highlights Over the River Run

A competitive finish ceded the spotlight to a controversial one at the 34th annual Over the River Run. Peter Kazery won a three-way duel in the 5-mile run across the Old Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday, but it was the 5-mile race walk that stirred up controversy and an overturned result.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers

JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Road Trip#American Football#Highschoolsports
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Avast Ye, River Pirates in Vicksburg

Did you know River Pirates were once in Vicksburg?. Long before Vicksburg was incorporated in 1825, the Vicksburg area was once settled by Spanish settlers. The Spanish settlers originally named this land Nogales due to the abundance of walnut trees along the bluffs. By 1776, the Spanish settlers began to call it Walnut Hills.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court

Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Warren School District announces graduation date change

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – With graduation on the rise for seniors across the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD), they will get to cross the stage a week earlier now. District leaders announced on Tuesday that graduation dates had officially been moved one week earlier than previously planned, after a vote by the School District Board […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
FLOWOOD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
Vicksburg Post

Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage

An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy