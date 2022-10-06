ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

California officer fatally hits pedestrian with police car

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A officer with Southern California's El Segundo Police Department fatally struck a pedestrian with a patrol car, authorities said. The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along Pacific Coast Highway near El Segundo Boulevard, the department said in a statement Saturday. The pedestrian,...
EL SEGUNDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy